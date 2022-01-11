By the Numbers: Several Raiders have written their name at the top of the record books this season

Jan 10, 2022 at 04:11 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Records are meant to be broken. And with the NFL adding an extra game this season, it was inevitable that a few would fall.

A few Raiders reached some milestones in franchise history this season, with a majority of those milestones reached Sunday in their 35-32 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The win sent to the Silver and Black to the postseason for a 23rd time in franchise history – a milestone in itself.

Take a look at the records that were broken this season, helping propel the Raiders to the playoffs.

4,804

Derek Carr knocked down a 20-year-old record Sunday, surpassing Rich Gannon for the most passing yards in a single season. The record Rich Gannon set in 2002 was 4,689 passing yards, with Carr's 186 passing yards Sunday enough to break it.

Carr threw for 4,804 passing yards and 23 touchdowns on the season. It was the fifth most passing yards of any quarterback this season.

Related Links

103

Nearly a quarter of Derek Carr's 428 pass completions this season went to Hunter Renfrow﻿. The 2019 fourth-round pick was the leading receiver for the team with 1,039 receiving yards and 103 receptions.

With Renfrow's 103 catch season, he also put himself in the Raiders record book. Renfrow became the second wide receiver in franchise history to have 100 catches in a season, and has the third most catches for any Raider in a single season.

154

Denzel Perryman undoubtedly had the best season of his career. After he was traded to the Raiders in the preseason, he's been one of the leading forces for the 10-win defense.

Despite missing two games this season due to injury, Perryman still broke the Raiders franchise record for most tackles in a single season. His 154 total tackles surpassed Greg Biekert's record of 146 tackles – and Perryman was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career in the process.

150

Daniel Carlson set the standard for kickers in franchise history last season with 144 points scored. But this season, he took the bar and brought it up even higher.

Carlson broke his own franchise record for points scored in a single season, with a total 150 points. Seventeen of those points came in the regular season finale. On top of the points record he broke, Carlson also now holds the record for the most field goals made in a season with 40. That record was previously held by Jeff Jaeger, who kicked 35 field goals in 1993.

