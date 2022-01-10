How the defense paved the way to a division win and wild-card spot

Crosby called it a "testament" to the team keeping their minds focused on the job at hand: Win, and you're in the postseason.

"From the outside, people could say whatever they want. We know inside the building we have guys with character, from top to bottom. ... Coaches, players, everybody. We have a ton of great guys in that building," Crosby said. "I'm just proud of everybody. Some people didn't believe in us. People see this and this about us, but we show up to work every single day. We've got 10 wins, we're going to the playoffs."

It also didn't hurt that the defense was aided by a rowdy Raider Nation, keeping it loud while the Chargers tried to work on offense.

"This one blew it out of the water," Derek Carr said. "It felt like a playoff game. All the guys that have been in the playoffs said this is exactly what it feels like. It was really good to see not very many light blue powdered jerseys in the stands. There were some, and I give them credit.