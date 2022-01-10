How the defense paved the way to a division win and wild-card spot

Jan 09, 2022 at 11:19 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

In a loser-goes-home game against their division foe in the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders pulled off an unbelievable 35-32 overtime win.

But leading up to that moment, it was four quarters of fierce competition, highlighted by a defense making plays that greatly turned the tide.

One of the biggest accomplishments was limited Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler. While it at times felt like Ekeler was all over the field, he was limited to 64 rushing yards on 16 carries, thanks to the likes of his former teammates linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive tackle Darius Philon﻿. Perryman, like he has many times this season, led the team in tackles with nine total, while Philon made arguably one of the biggest plays of the game.

In the third quarter on a fourth-and-one, the Chargers went for it in their own territory – but Philon wasn't about to let the Bolts convert. He stuffed Ekeler for -2 yards, handing the ball to Derek Carr and Co. on the 18 yard line. The Raiders turned that defensive stop into a field goal, putting them up 20-14.

Philon, though carted off with an injury, was just one of the leaders who stepped up. Maxx Crosby continued his Pro Bowl season, getting two sacks on Herbert, while fellow defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Clelin Ferrell each notched a half sack.

Related Links

"Top to bottom, just relentless, committed dogs," Crosby said postgame of the defensive line. "Everybody just playing for each other. It's something I've never been a part of. We have guys showing up every single and do extra work every single day. A lot of people just see what we do on Sundays, but I can't tell you how many hours every single day [we] put into our craft and our effort into our work. It's like nothing else."

Through much adversity, COVID-19 and injuries, the Silver and Black defense has grown together throughout the season on not only the defensive line, but also in the secondary.

Two more former Chargers in veteran Casey Hayward Jr. and Brandon Facyson had standout games as well. Hayward grabbed his first interception in the Silver and Black and added three passes defensed and three tackles to that. Meanwhile, Facyson was strong on his coverage of big-bodied receiver Mike Williams, breaking up two passes and notching seven tackles.

Crosby called it a "testament" to the team keeping their minds focused on the job at hand: Win, and you're in the postseason.

"From the outside, people could say whatever they want. We know inside the building we have guys with character, from top to bottom. ... Coaches, players, everybody. We have a ton of great guys in that building," Crosby said. "I'm just proud of everybody. Some people didn't believe in us. People see this and this about us, but we show up to work every single day. We've got 10 wins, we're going to the playoffs."

It also didn't hurt that the defense was aided by a rowdy Raider Nation, keeping it loud while the Chargers tried to work on offense.

"This one blew it out of the water," Derek Carr said. "It felt like a playoff game. All the guys that have been in the playoffs said this is exactly what it feels like. It was really good to see not very many light blue powdered jerseys in the stands. There were some, and I give them credit.

"But our fans did a good job of representing and being loud. ... This was a fun one to win."

Gameday Photos: Week 18 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after kicking a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after kicking a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) is congratulated by safety Roderic Teamer (33) after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) is congratulated by safety Roderic Teamer (33) after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), running back Jalen Richard (30) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), running back Jalen Richard (30) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (7) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (7) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense breaks a huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense breaks a huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
50 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
51 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
52 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
63 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
64 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
65 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
68 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
69 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
70 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
71 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
72 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
73 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
74 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
75 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
76 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
77 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
78 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
79 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
80 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
81 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
82 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
83 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
84 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
85 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
86 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
87 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
88 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
89 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
90 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
91 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
92 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
93 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
94 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
95 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
96 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
97 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
98 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
99 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
100 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
101 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
102 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
103 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
104 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
105 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
106 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
107 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
108 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
109 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
110 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
111 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
112 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
113 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
114 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
115 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
116 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
117 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
118 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
119 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
120 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
121 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
122 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
123 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
124 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
125 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
126 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
127 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
128 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
129 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
130 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
131 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
132 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
133 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
134 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
135 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
136 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
137 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
138 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
139 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

En Corto: Raiders Ganan en Tiempo Extra

El Plata y Negro ganó en casa 35-32 en contra de los Chargers con un gol de campo de Daniel Carlson.
news

The Raiders have played 'til the very end this season, no matter when the end would come

The Silver and Black notched their fourth – and most vital – overtime victory this season, sending them to the playoffs.
news

'Job's Not Done': Carr, Raiders already looking forward to wild-card matchup with Cincinnati

Before the confetti had even been swept off Allegiant Stadium's grass, the Silver and Black were already looking ahead to the Bengals.
news

Social Reactions: Players react to earning a spot in the playoffs

Several players took to social media following the win over the Chargers to celebrate their Week 18 victory.
Advertising