Derek Carr passes Rich Gannon, becomes franchise single-season passing leader

Jan 09, 2022 at 06:12 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
Carr_FranchiseRecord_1920x1080

Derek Carr﻿, who is already established as the Raiders' career leader in passing yards, has reached another milestone in franchise history.

The Raiders quarterback now holds the record for the most passing yards in a single-season in franchise history, breaking the record of 4,689 yards held by Rich Gannon since 2002, the season in which he won NFL MVP. Going into Sunday's game, Carr ranked fourth in the league in passing yards and was 72 yards away from breaking the record.

He reached the mark on a six-yard pass to Zay Jones in the second quarter.

This season, Carr already broken his career high for most pass completions in a season, and surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the fourth consecutive season.

Gameday Photos: Week 18 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after kicking a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after kicking a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) is congratulated by safety Roderic Teamer (33) after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) is congratulated by safety Roderic Teamer (33) after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), running back Jalen Richard (30) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), running back Jalen Richard (30) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (7) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (7) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense breaks a huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense breaks a huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
50 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
51 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
52 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
63 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
64 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
65 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
68 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
69 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
70 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
71 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
72 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
73 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
74 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
75 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
76 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
77 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
78 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
79 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
80 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
81 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
82 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
83 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
84 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
85 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
86 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
87 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
88 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
89 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
90 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
91 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
92 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
93 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
94 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
95 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
96 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
97 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
98 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
99 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
100 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
101 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
102 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
103 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
104 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
105 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
106 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
107 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
108 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
109 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
110 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
111 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
112 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
113 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
114 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
115 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
116 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
117 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
118 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
119 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
120 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
121 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
122 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
123 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
124 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
125 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
126 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
127 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
128 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
129 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
130 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
131 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
132 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
133 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
134 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
135 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
136 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
137 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
138 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
139 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

En Corto: Raiders Ganan en Tiempo Extra

El Plata y Negro ganó en casa 35-32 en contra de los Chargers con un gol de campo de Daniel Carlson.
news

The Raiders have played 'til the very end this season, no matter when the end would come

The Silver and Black notched their fourth – and most vital – overtime victory this season, sending them to the playoffs.
news

How the defense paved the way to a division win and wild-card spot

In a loser-goes-home game against their division foe in the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders pulled off an unbelievable 35-32 overtime win.
news

'Job's Not Done': Carr, Raiders already looking forward to wild-card matchup with Cincinnati

Before the confetti had even been swept off Allegiant Stadium's grass, the Silver and Black were already looking ahead to the Bengals.
Advertising