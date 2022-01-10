Derek Carr passes Rich Gannon, becomes franchise single-season passing leader

Derek Carr, who is already established as the Raiders' career leader in passing yards, has reached another milestone in franchise history.
The Raiders quarterback now holds the record for the most passing yards in a single-season in franchise history, breaking the record of 4,689 yards held by Rich Gannon since 2002, the season in which he won NFL MVP. Going into Sunday's game, Carr ranked fourth in the league in passing yards and was 72 yards away from breaking the record.
He reached the mark on a six-yard pass to Zay Jones in the second quarter.
This season, Carr already broken his career high for most pass completions in a season, and surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the fourth consecutive season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium