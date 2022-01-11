Derek Carr feels 'more equipped and ready' than ever to lead Raiders into the playoffs

Jan 11, 2022 at 03:05 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr led the Raiders to their best record in 14 years in 2016 without a playoff game to show for it.

His third year as the Raiders' starting quarterback was clearly defined as his breakout season, with 26 passing touchdowns and nearly 4,000 passing yards. He guided the team to 12 victories with seven game-winning drives as the Raiders clinched their first playoff berth since 2002. While it was a great moment for the Raiders organization to make some noise in the postseason, the opportunity was snatched away from No. 4 in their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A sack late in the game broke Carr's ankle, thus immediately ending his season. The Silver and Black would go on to lose their Week 17 matchup before they were handily defeated by the Houston Texans in their wild-card game.

"Lot of emotions from those moments when we clinched with three weeks left and then I break my ankle and I don't get to play. For anybody, that would be heartbreaking," Carr recalled.

Since his injury in 2016, Carr has progressed as a quarterback and a leader – despite not having the regular season wins he would've liked. The Raiders' overall record was 25-39 from 2017-2020. However, Carr threw for over 4,000 passing yards, as well as at least 20 touchdowns, in three of those seasons.

In the 2021 regular season, the years of growth of patience came to fruition for Carr and the Raiders, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 68.4 completion percentage and six game-winning drives.

This will be the Raiders' first playoff appearance since that 2016 season, and Carr's first playoff game of his eight-year career.

Related Links

"For me as a player, I feel like I'm better player than I was then," Carr said reflecting on who he was from 2016 to now. "I was young and doing a lot of crazy things that were actually working out. And it didn't always work out. But I feel like a much more wise, smarter player now than I was then. And I feel more equipped and ready now even than back then."

The only two players who have remained on the roster since the Silver and Black's last postseason campaign are Carr and running back Jalen Richard﻿. Richard, like Carr, has seen the great ups and downs and turnover of the Raiders roster along the way, and is grateful for another opportunity to be in the playoffs, this time with his QB1 healthy.

"I hurt for him back then in 2016 when he wasn't able to finish the season he wanted the way to finish it because again he was having such a stellar season," said Richard. "But now he's coming in [and] he's glowing. ... I can't wait to see him out there go get it. He's super excited and again, he's glowing. I'm just happy we can get into the playoffs, it's been awhile."

The Raiders are going into Cincinnati on a four game winning streak, but playing the Bengals will be a tough task, as the Silver and Black lost 32-13 to Cincy in Week 11. Playing in his first playoff game against a team he's already faced this season, Carr likes his chances and just wants to leave it all on the field.

"We have tough matchup with Joe [Burrow] and their team this week, and they beat us already," said Carr "There's no pressure on us, just going to go out there and do my best as a 30-year-old, old man I guess.

"I guess I'm not one of the young guys now. ... I guess as the old guy, I'll just go out there and give it my best shot and see what happens."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers - Week 18

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright's (34) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright's (34) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas' (92) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas' (92) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) takes the field before their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) takes the field before their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) takes a knee in the end zone before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) takes a knee in the end zone before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91)  and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91)  and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
50 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
51 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
52 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 12-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 12-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
63 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
64 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
65 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls an audible during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
68 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
69 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
70 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
71 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
72 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
73 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
74 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
75 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
76 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after the Raiders make a stop on 4th down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
77 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after the Raiders make a stop on 4th down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
78 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
79 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
80 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
81 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
82 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
83 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
84 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
85 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
86 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
87 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
88 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
89 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
90 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after Mariota rushed for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
91 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after Mariota rushed for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
92 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
93 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
94 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
95 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by center Andre James (68) after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting on a 2-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
96 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting on a 2-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
97 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
98 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
99 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
100 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ellen Schmidt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
101 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
102 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
103 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
104 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
105 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
106 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
107 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
108 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
109 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
110 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
111 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
112 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
113 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
114 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
115 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
116 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton (57) pumps up the crowd on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
117 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton (57) pumps up the crowd on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
118 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
119 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
120 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
121 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
122 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The ball sails through the upright on Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
123 / 128

The ball sails through the upright on Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders won 35-32.
124 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders won 35-32.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
125 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) kneels on the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
126 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) kneels on the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates on his way to the locker room after the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
127 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates on his way to the locker room after the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates on his way to the locker room after the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
128 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates on his way to the locker room after the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the season with four straight wins and are now on to Cincinnati.
news

Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers.
news

Raiders opponents for 2022 regular season revealed

While the Raiders aren't done yet as they begin a playoff campaign, take a look at their opponents for the 2022 season.
Advertising