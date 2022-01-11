Derek Carr feels 'more equipped and ready' than ever to lead Raiders into the playoffs

Derek Carr led the Raiders to their best record in 14 years in 2016 without a playoff game to show for it.

His third year as the Raiders' starting quarterback was clearly defined as his breakout season, with 26 passing touchdowns and nearly 4,000 passing yards. He guided the team to 12 victories with seven game-winning drives as the Raiders clinched their first playoff berth since 2002. While it was a great moment for the Raiders organization to make some noise in the postseason, the opportunity was snatched away from No. 4 in their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A sack late in the game broke Carr's ankle, thus immediately ending his season. The Silver and Black would go on to lose their Week 17 matchup before they were handily defeated by the Houston Texans in their wild-card game.

"Lot of emotions from those moments when we clinched with three weeks left and then I break my ankle and I don't get to play. For anybody, that would be heartbreaking," Carr recalled.

Since his injury in 2016, Carr has progressed as a quarterback and a leader – despite not having the regular season wins he would've liked. The Raiders' overall record was 25-39 from 2017-2020. However, Carr threw for over 4,000 passing yards, as well as at least 20 touchdowns, in three of those seasons.

In the 2021 regular season, the years of growth of patience came to fruition for Carr and the Raiders, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 68.4 completion percentage and six game-winning drives.