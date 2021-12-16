Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak would 'love nothing more' than to see the Raiders play in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas 

"Las Vegas, the Super Bowl is coming," Mark Davis opened up with in his press conference from Dallas. During the conference, Davis thanked the late Sheldon Adelson, Steve Wynn, former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Gov. Steve Sisolak and former Raiders player Napoleon McCallum for helping bring the Super Bowl to Las Vegas.

"It's a big day for the Raiders, it's a big day for the city of Las Vegas. I think it's a marriage made in heaven. ... We are just really, really excited."

Sisolak has been excited about the Raiders coming to the state of Nevada since the inception of the idea. He claimed the first-hand experience of seeing how the Vegas Golden Knights have been embraced by residents as proof that an NFL team would be "such an integral part of this community." Sisolak has been around Super Bowl glory in the past, as the Nevada governor grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and saw the Green Bay Packers win the very first two Super Bowls during his childhood. Nothing would be more joyful to him than to see the Raiders win a Super Bowl, especially if it was the one in their home stadium.

"No pressure," joked Sisolak, "but I'd love nothing more than to see the Raiders in the Super Bowl. They have a little work to do, and I'll think that they'll get there but it's just a great group of individuals. They keep their head down and they keep moving forward so it's a great group of young men."