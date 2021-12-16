Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak would 'love nothing more' than to see the Raiders play in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas 

On Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's way back home to the state capitol today, he's going to fly over Allegiant Stadium with the excitement and joy of knowing it will be hosting Super Bowl LVIII.
While seeing the majestic stadium from his plane window, he'll also be thinking about the doubters and naysayers who told him that the annual spectacle would never see the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada.
"I think about that every time I drive by the stadium or fly out by the stadium. That people said that we couldn't do it and [we] just [didn't] take no for answer," Sisolak told Raiders.com. "We all put our head down, and we kept working."
A press conference to announce the Super Bowl, coming to Las Vegas in February 2024, was held at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday afternoon – with Gov. Sisolak, LVCVA CEO and president Steve Hill and Raiders Chief Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero in attendance. While the LVCVA was hosting the conference from Las Vegas, Raiders Owner Mark Davis and team president Dan Ventrelle were in Dallas, Texas, to confirm the news as well. The Super Bowl will be the next big NFL event to be hosted in the 'Entertainment Capital of the World' – as the 2022 Pro Bowl and NFL Draft will be hosted in Las Vegas as well.
"Las Vegas, the Super Bowl is coming," Mark Davis opened up with in his press conference from Dallas. During the conference, Davis thanked the late Sheldon Adelson, Steve Wynn, former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Gov. Steve Sisolak and former Raiders player Napoleon McCallum for helping bring the Super Bowl to Las Vegas.
"It's a big day for the Raiders, it's a big day for the city of Las Vegas. I think it's a marriage made in heaven. ... We are just really, really excited."
Sisolak has been excited about the Raiders coming to the state of Nevada since the inception of the idea. He claimed the first-hand experience of seeing how the Vegas Golden Knights have been embraced by residents as proof that an NFL team would be "such an integral part of this community." Sisolak has been around Super Bowl glory in the past, as the Nevada governor grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and saw the Green Bay Packers win the very first two Super Bowls during his childhood. Nothing would be more joyful to him than to see the Raiders win a Super Bowl, especially if it was the one in their home stadium.
"No pressure," joked Sisolak, "but I'd love nothing more than to see the Raiders in the Super Bowl. They have a little work to do, and I'll think that they'll get there but it's just a great group of individuals. They keep their head down and they keep moving forward so it's a great group of young men."
As for the governor's wish, it's safe to say challenge accepted.