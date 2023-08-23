NFL and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee announce official Super Bowl LVIII events and initiatives

Taste of the NFL is the Super Bowl's largest philanthropic culinary experience and the hottest ticket in town for foodie and football fans. Guests will enjoy a tasting menu curated by the country's bestchefs, both nationally renowned and locally loved. Hosted by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher, along with appearances by 30+ NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best of Super Bowl LVIII! All event proceeds will support GENYOUth, a leading national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. Funds will be distributed to schools in Nevada and all 32 NFL markets to increase access to and participation in school meals among youth in at-risk communities and help#Endstudenthunger.** Taste of the NFL welcomes guests ages 21+. VIP Tickets are available at www.TasteoftheNFL.com.