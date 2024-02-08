Raiders, EA Sports team up to 'Field the Future' for Las Vegas youth

"I'm just surprised with how [much] the room has changed," said Luis Rodriguez, a 10th grader at Sunset Mountain. "They talked about custom controllers, but I didn't think they were going to customize the Xbox's either. It's a big upgrade from what we had before with the monitors and the equipment. It's really nice."

The day before National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Martinez was also on a panel with a few other influential women in football to share her experiences within sports with the Sunrise Mountain Miners.

The main event of the day came in the form of Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby stepping on the field to host an on-field combine for the students. As Crosby assisted with the drills, students participated in a 40-yard dash and three-cone shuttle runs. Their results were converted into their own Madden rating as if they were players in the video game.

"The most important thing to me is showing up every single day and showing these kids I wasn't a five-star dude, I didn't just fall into a position where I was on a professional team. It literally started with the work every single day," Crosby said. "I put my best foot forward and try to improve, but it took years to get to this level and I'm still looking for improvement. I know I can still get better. That's my message that I share with these kids."