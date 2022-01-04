Win and they're in: Raiders on the cusp of the playoffs

It seems like a simple path for the Raiders to carve out to reach the playoffs. Just like the headline says, win their last game and they're in.

However, the Los Angeles Chargers are also fighting to get in, making the Week 18 Sunday primetime game one of the biggest division games of the year.

After defeating the Colts in Week 17, the Raiders now hold a 53 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's simulations – up from the estimated 16 percent they sat at before last Sunday's contest.

It's important to note that the Raiders could earn a wild-card spot without a win if either of these two scenarios occur:

Raiders tie and a Colts loss

Colts loss and a Steelers loss or tie

Seeding-wise, the Raiders have a chance at the fifth, sixth or seventh seeds.

To reach the fifth seed:

Raiders win + a Patriots loss OR

Raiders win + a Bills loss

To reach the sixth seed:

Raiders win + a Patriots win or tie + a Bills win or tie

To reach the seventh seed:

Raiders tie + Colts loss OR

Raiders loss + Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie