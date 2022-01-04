Win and they're in: Raiders on the cusp of the playoffs

Jan 04, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Rachel Gossen
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

It seems like a simple path for the Raiders to carve out to reach the playoffs. Just like the headline says, win their last game and they're in.

However, the Los Angeles Chargers are also fighting to get in, making the Week 18 Sunday primetime game one of the biggest division games of the year.

After defeating the Colts in Week 17, the Raiders now hold a 53 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's simulations – up from the estimated 16 percent they sat at before last Sunday's contest.

It's important to note that the Raiders could earn a wild-card spot without a win if either of these two scenarios occur:

  • Raiders tie and a Colts loss
  • Colts loss and a Steelers loss or tie

Seeding-wise, the Raiders have a chance at the fifth, sixth or seventh seeds.

To reach the fifth seed:

  • Raiders win + a Patriots loss OR
  • Raiders win + a Bills loss

To reach the sixth seed:

  • Raiders win + a Patriots win or tie + a Bills win or tie

To reach the seventh seed:

  • Raiders tie + Colts loss OR
  • Raiders loss + Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie

Take a look at the full AFC standings ahead of Week 18 below:

Table inside Article
Current AFC Standings Upcoming Games
1. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – clinched AFC South at Texans
2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) – clinched AFC West at Broncos
3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) – clinched AFC North at Browns
4. Buffalo Bills (10-6) – clinched playoff spot vs. Jets
5. New England Patriots (10-6) – clinched playoff spot at Dolphins
6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at Jaguars
7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Raiders
8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) vs. Chargers
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at Ravens
10. Miami Dolphins (8-8) – eliminated from playoffs vs. Patriots
11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8) vs. Steelers
12. Cleveland Browns (7-9) – eliminated from playoffs vs. Bengals
13. Denver Broncos (7-9) – eliminated from playoffs vs. Chiefs
14. New York Jets (4-12) – eliminated from playoffs at Bills
15. Houston Texans (4-12) – eliminated from playoffs vs. Titans
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) – eliminated from playoffs vs. Colts

Silver and Black and White: Week 17 vs. Colts

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertising