Win and they're in: Raiders on the cusp of the playoffs

It seems like a simple path for the Raiders to carve out to reach the playoffs. Just like the headline says, win their last game and they're in.
However, the Los Angeles Chargers are also fighting to get in, making the Week 18 Sunday primetime game one of the biggest division games of the year.
After defeating the Colts in Week 17, the Raiders now hold a 53 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's simulations – up from the estimated 16 percent they sat at before last Sunday's contest.
It's important to note that the Raiders could earn a wild-card spot without a win if either of these two scenarios occur:
- Raiders tie and a Colts loss
- Colts loss and a Steelers loss or tie
Seeding-wise, the Raiders have a chance at the fifth, sixth or seventh seeds.
To reach the fifth seed:
- Raiders win + a Patriots loss OR
- Raiders win + a Bills loss
To reach the sixth seed:
- Raiders win + a Patriots win or tie + a Bills win or tie
To reach the seventh seed:
- Raiders tie + Colts loss OR
- Raiders loss + Colts loss + Steelers loss or tie
Take a look at the full AFC standings ahead of Week 18 below:
|Current AFC Standings
|Upcoming Games
|1. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – clinched AFC South
|at Texans
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) – clinched AFC West
|at Broncos
|3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) – clinched AFC North
|at Browns
|4. Buffalo Bills (10-6) – clinched playoff spot
|vs. Jets
|5. New England Patriots (10-6) – clinched playoff spot
|at Dolphins
|6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
|at Jaguars
|7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
|at Raiders
|8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
|vs. Chargers
|9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)
|at Ravens
|10. Miami Dolphins (8-8) – eliminated from playoffs
|vs. Patriots
|11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
|vs. Steelers
|12. Cleveland Browns (7-9) – eliminated from playoffs
|vs. Bengals
|13. Denver Broncos (7-9) – eliminated from playoffs
|vs. Chiefs
|14. New York Jets (4-12) – eliminated from playoffs
|at Bills
|15. Houston Texans (4-12) – eliminated from playoffs
|vs. Titans
|16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) – eliminated from playoffs
|vs. Colts
