Daniel Carlson notches his third AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this season

Third time is the charm for Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.
Carlson has been named the Week 17 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week – his third time receiving the honor this season and the fifth time in his four-year career. The award comes after making his fourth game-winning field goal of the season in Sunday's victory against the Indianapolis Colts. He also accounted for 11 of the Raiders' 23 points in the win.
"It's been a real exciting season, a lot of close games which is how the league is supposed to be," Carlson said after Sunday's win. "Huge team win. It wasn't always pretty, but we found a way to win – and win with a last second kick again."
More notes on Carlson:
- Converted on three field goals (47, 44 and 33 yards)
- His three field goals made ranked third-most in the AFC and tied for fifth-most in the NFL in Week 17.
- His three made field goals are tied for third-most in a single game in his career (12 times).
- His two field goals of 40-plus yards ranked tied for the most in the AFC and the NFL in Week 17.
- His 11 points scored are tied for fourth-most in a single game in his career (four times).
- He is one of two kickers in the league with four field goals in the fourth quarter/OT of wins when trailing by one or two points. The other is Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.
- Leads the NFL with four games where he converted on a field goal in the fourth quarter/OT of wins when trailing by one or two points.
