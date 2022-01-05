Daniel Carlson notches his third AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this season

Jan 05, 2022 at 05:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Third time is the charm for Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson﻿.

Carlson has been named the Week 17 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week – his third time receiving the honor this season and the fifth time in his four-year career. The award comes after making his fourth game-winning field goal of the season in Sunday's victory against the Indianapolis Colts. He also accounted for 11 of the Raiders' 23 points in the win.

"It's been a real exciting season, a lot of close games which is how the league is supposed to be," Carlson said after Sunday's win. "Huge team win. It wasn't always pretty, but we found a way to win – and win with a last second kick again."

Related Links

More notes on Carlson:

  • Converted on three field goals (47, 44 and 33 yards)
  • His three field goals made ranked third-most in the AFC and tied for fifth-most in the NFL in Week 17.
  • His three made field goals are tied for third-most in a single game in his career (12 times).
  • His two field goals of 40-plus yards ranked tied for the most in the AFC and the NFL in Week 17.
  • His 11 points scored are tied for fourth-most in a single game in his career (four times).
  • He is one of two kickers in the league with four field goals in the fourth quarter/OT of wins when trailing by one or two points. The other is Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.
  • Leads the NFL with four games where he converted on a field goal in the fourth quarter/OT of wins when trailing by one or two points.

Silver and Black and White: Week 17 vs. Colts

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A close up of a jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
1 / 41

A close up of a jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A cross necklace hangs from a locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
4 / 41

A cross necklace hangs from a locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James' (68) jersery in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James' (68) jersery in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room with a logo honoring John Madden prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
7 / 41

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room with a logo honoring John Madden prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
8 / 41

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders beanie in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 41

A Las Vegas Raiders beanie in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds a sign honoring John Madden before the Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
17 / 41

A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds a sign honoring John Madden before the Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
18 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
23 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires the team up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires the team up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
28 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
41 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

The Raiders are gearing up for a divisional contest with big playoff implications.
news

Win and they're in: Raiders on the cusp of the playoffs

The Silver and Black's path to the postseason is simple – defeat the Chargers.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their big win in Indianapolis?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Colts.
news

By the Numbers: It will take all of Raider Nation to get to the playoffs

The numbers stack up to a 'win or go home' scenario for the Silver and Black going into their season finale.
Advertising