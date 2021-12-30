Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: What will we see from DeSean Jackson to end the season?

Dec 29, 2021 at 04:25 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Brendan Ables says:

"D-Jax needs a breakout game. I know we didn't pick this man up just to be a decoy. Turn him loose!"

DeSean Jackson doesn't exactly need a "breakout" game. He has over 11,000 career receiving yards to his name.

The receiver, though, will be called upon more than ever with two weeks left in the season. Jackson quickly became a part of the Raiders passing attack since his arrival, and will be heavily depended on in Indianapolis with Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In the Raiders last game against the Broncos, Jackson had four catches on five targets – both being his most this season. I believe those numbers points toward him being let loose in the Raiders offense that he's become increasingly more comfortable with.

Jackson continues to be a deep threat who can make plays in space. Jackson is for sure more than a decoy, he's a problem for defenses if not accounted for. His 102-yard Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys is good example of that.

Related Links

Frankie Dean asks:

"Can we establish the run against the Colts?"

The Indianapolis Colts have fielded together an above-average run defense this season. Their defensive unit has allowed only nine rushing touchdowns and the 14th fewest amount of rushing yards in the league. Their defensive line is led by First-Team All-Pro DeForest Buckner, and they could possibly be getting Darius Leonard off the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game.

Regardless, the Raiders run attack has been at its best this season the past couple of weeks. The Silver and Black racked up 160 yards on the ground in the win against the Broncos, and 98 yards against the Browns. The Silver and Black's run game has been trending upward with Kolton Miller﻿, Andre James and the rest of the O-line playing at a high level.

"Once we got into rhythm and started kind of getting some good chunks in the running game, I felt like we were really getting into the rhythm that we should've been in all year," said Brandon Parker while evaluating the offensive line's recent performance. "But that's a part of the season, you progress and get better each week and grow from there."

If I had to guess, that rhythm should carry into their must-win game in Indianapolis. The Raiders could also be getting back tight end Derek Carrier, who was activated off IR Wednesday. Carrier would be great blocking addition for the run game if he can suit up.

Joe Audal asks:

"Is Darren Waller going to be back?"

That's still a very tricky situation and an interesting development to follow.

Darren Waller﻿, after missing four games with a knee/back injury, was expected to return to practice this week in efforts to suit up against the Colts. However, Waller was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon. While there's still time for Waller to be cleared to play with a negative test, he's now racing against time to make sure his knee and his health are good to go in four days, potentially without a few days of practice.

"We have a whole slew of guys that handle that, I just know as of today he wasn't able to practice and we'll see what happens tomorrow," said Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "If it's the five-day protocol, then he probably wouldn't be able to play, but we'll find out here as the week goes on."

Silver and Black and White: Week 16 vs. Broncos

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 40

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber's (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber's (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 40

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon's (22) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon's (22) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 40

The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is awarded the nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tosses the ball after a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tosses the ball after a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is congratulated by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is congratulated by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Can Raiders defense survive rematch against Denver Broncos despite injuries and COVID-19?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions with the Denver Broncos coming to town this weekend.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The Raiders have to attack first in Cleveland

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what the Silver and Black need to do this Saturday in response to last Sunday's loss.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The Raiders seek vengeance from blowout loss to Chiefs

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives a few prudent answers of what to expect from the Silver and Black in their next matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota can co-exist

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sinks into a few questions from Raider Nation going into their Week 13 home game against Washington.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The defense will have to perform under the bright lights

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the Raiders' Thanksgiving meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders right their wrongs from their divisional rivalry loss?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down several fan submitted suggestions of what the Raiders will need to get going in their game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What needs to be seen from Raiders to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation believes the team needs to do in order to pick up a divisional win this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's going to be the biggest playmaker in the Meadowlands? 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding which Raiders will make the biggest impact against the Giants on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The good, the bad and the ugly of the Raiders' season so far

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards goes over what Raider Nation has considered the highlights and low points of the season up to the bye week.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What will the defense have up their sleeves for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions with the Philadelphia Eagles soaring into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's first game with Rich Bisaccia as interim head coach.
Advertising