Raiders Mailbag: What will we see from DeSean Jackson to end the season?

The receiver, though, will be called upon more than ever with two weeks left in the season. Jackson quickly became a part of the Raiders passing attack since his arrival, and will be heavily depended on in Indianapolis with Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In the Raiders last game against the Broncos, Jackson had four catches on five targets – both being his most this season. I believe those numbers points toward him being let loose in the Raiders offense that he's become increasingly more comfortable with.