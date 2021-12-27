By the Numbers: The Raiders defense was a menace against the Denver Broncos

The Raiders defense might've produced their best overall performance of the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Silver and Black has had great success against their divisional rival recently, winning their past four games against them. In their first matchup this season, the Raiders came away with four turnovers, and in Sunday's second matchup, they held the Broncos to 13 points.
Here are a few numbers that showcase the dominance of the Raiders defense from their eighth win of the year.
18
Defending the run has been the biggest struggle for the Raiders defense this season, but they turned it all around Sunday. The Raiders allowed just 18 total rushing yards to the Broncos, with their starting running back Melvin Gordon finishing with -4 rushing yards. The 18 rushing yards allowed is the least they've given up this entire season.
"We have guys running to the ball like crazy," Maxx Crosby said postgame. "You don't see D-lines running like us and that's a credit to [defensive line coach Rod] Marinelli and all the guys in our room. We have a huge emphasis on our conditioning, our stamina and just being able to go longer than the O-line can go."
5
Another example of how effective the run defense was can be seen with their five tackles for loss on the Broncos. Four different players picked up a tackle for a loss Sunday including Maxx Crosby (2), Yannick Ngakoue, Darius Philon and Quinton Jefferson.
7
The Raiders secondary took a big hit these past two weeks with injuries and COVID-19 list additions. Nevertheless, they got a huge boost Sunday from a veteran playmaker in Desmond Trufant.
Trufant has played sparingly since he signed with the Raiders in October, including getting some run in Dallas with a crucial pass deflection. His number was called in his first start of the season and he delivered. The former Pro Bowler led the team in total tackles Sunday with seven.
"I thought he played well," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said about Trufant. "I told him at halftime I thought he was tackling really well. He was in position to put his body on guys, and he had guys covered up pretty well. I think you saw a couple double moves against him and he was step-for-step on guys over there on the sideline. It's a guy who's been a true pro since he's been in here."
10
When it was a third-down situation, the Raiders defense was intent on making sure they got off the field. The Broncos offense only converted 1-of-10 on third down – equating to a 10 percent conversion rating. It was the fewest third-down conversions they Raiders have given up to an offense this season.
8
Another season-low for the defense was the amount of first downs they allowed to Denver. The Broncos only had eight first downs in Allegiant Stadium, compared to the Raiders' 22. The Silver and Black have allowed their least amount of first downs to teams in their past two games with the eight to the Broncos and 13 in the win against the Cleveland Browns.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.