By the Numbers: The Raiders defense was a menace against the Denver Broncos

Trufant has played sparingly since he signed with the Raiders in October, including getting some run in Dallas with a crucial pass deflection. His number was called in his first start of the season and he delivered. The former Pro Bowler led the team in total tackles Sunday with seven.

"I thought he played well," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said about Trufant. "I told him at halftime I thought he was tackling really well. He was in position to put his body on guys, and he had guys covered up pretty well. I think you saw a couple double moves against him and he was step-for-step on guys over there on the sideline. It's a guy who's been a true pro since he's been in here."