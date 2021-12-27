By the Numbers: The Raiders defense was a menace against the Denver Broncos

Dec 27, 2021
Levi Edwards

The Raiders defense might've produced their best overall performance of the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Silver and Black has had great success against their divisional rival recently, winning their past four games against them. In their first matchup this season, the Raiders came away with four turnovers, and in Sunday's second matchup, they held the Broncos to 13 points.

Here are a few numbers that showcase the dominance of the Raiders defense from their eighth win of the year.

18

Defending the run has been the biggest struggle for the Raiders defense this season, but they turned it all around Sunday. The Raiders allowed just 18 total rushing yards to the Broncos, with their starting running back Melvin Gordon finishing with -4 rushing yards. The 18 rushing yards allowed is the least they've given up this entire season.

"We have guys running to the ball like crazy," Maxx Crosby said postgame. "You don't see D-lines running like us and that's a credit to [defensive line coach Rod] Marinelli and all the guys in our room. We have a huge emphasis on our conditioning, our stamina and just being able to go longer than the O-line can go."

5

Another example of how effective the run defense was can be seen with their five tackles for loss on the Broncos. Four different players picked up a tackle for a loss Sunday including ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ (2), ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿, ﻿Darius Philon﻿ and ﻿Quinton Jefferson﻿.

7

The Raiders secondary took a big hit these past two weeks with injuries and COVID-19 list additions. Nevertheless, they got a huge boost Sunday from a veteran playmaker in Desmond Trufant﻿.

Trufant has played sparingly since he signed with the Raiders in October, including getting some run in Dallas with a crucial pass deflection. His number was called in his first start of the season and he delivered. The former Pro Bowler led the team in total tackles Sunday with seven.

"I thought he played well," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said about Trufant. "I told him at halftime I thought he was tackling really well. He was in position to put his body on guys, and he had guys covered up pretty well. I think you saw a couple double moves against him and he was step-for-step on guys over there on the sideline. It's a guy who's been a true pro since he's been in here."

10

When it was a third-down situation, the Raiders defense was intent on making sure they got off the field. The Broncos offense only converted 1-of-10 on third down – equating to a 10 percent conversion rating. It was the fewest third-down conversions they Raiders have given up to an offense this season.

8

Another season-low for the defense was the amount of first downs they allowed to Denver. The Broncos only had eight first downs in Allegiant Stadium, compared to the Raiders' 22. The Silver and Black have allowed their least amount of first downs to teams in their past two games with the eight to the Broncos and 13 in the win against the Cleveland Browns.

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

