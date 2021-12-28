Game Preview: Raiders still in playoff hunt as they travel to face the Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) continue their playoff push when they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT from Lucas Oil Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kenny Albert
|Jonathan Vilma
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
A Raiders run defense that showed out against the Broncos will arguably get their biggest challenge this week in trying to stop the league's leading rusher, Colts' Johnathan Taylor. The running back has accumulated 1,626 rushing yards on 297 attempts – averaging 5.5 yards per carry – and has scored 17 touchdowns. It could be made even harder if they're missing the defensive Raiders who were added to the Reserve/COVID list in the past two days: linebackers Cory Littleton, Patrick Onwuasor, Denzel Perryman, K.J. Wright, Will Compton, cornerback Casey Hayward and defensive tackle Darius Philon.
The Colts are dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own, as quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID list Tuesday, joining 14 teammates including linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson. However, players have a chance to return in time to play either with one negative test or after five days of quarantine for asymptomatic players regardless of vaccination status, according to new league rules.
"Obviously, it looks like it's been going through a bunch of teams throughout the league," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday of the current virus struggles around the NFL. "We haven't been exempt from it, what happened to us last week, and we're certainly expecting things to happen as the week goes on.
"The mentality we are going to have right now is everyone practices to play. We went through it last week. I thought our guys did a nice job with preparing to play regardless of if they are on the show team or the team and we'll go through practice this week with the same mentality."
Series history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Colts, 9-8. The two teams last met in on Dec. 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, where the Colts won 44-27. Of the past five matchups against Indianapolis, the Raiders have won two.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks 11th in the league in total offense (367.5 yards per game), fifth in passing (276.9 ypg), 28th in rushing (90.5 ypg) and tied for 17th in points (21.1 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 14th in total defense (335.3 ypg), 11th in passing (219.6 ypg), 19th in rushing (115.7 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (25.8 ppg).
The Colts offense ranks 14th in total offense (360.4 ypg), 22nd in passing (205.5 ypg), second in rushing (154.9 ypg) and fifth in points (28.0 ppg). Defensively, the Colts rank 18th in total defense (346.0 ypg), 16th in passing (234.8 ypg), 14th in rushing (111.2 ypg) and 11th in points allowed (21.1 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr needs 10 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 64 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson needs two touchdowns of 50-plus yards to tie Jerry Rice for most all-time (36) in league history.
- Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow needs 51 receiving yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season and become the first Raiders wide receiver to do so since 2016.
- Renfrow needs eight catches to become just the second wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997).
- Renfrow needs 16 catches to break the franchise single-season receptions record set by Darren Waller in 2020 (107 receptions).
Notable pro connections
- Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins spent the 2017 season with the Colts.
- Raiders tackle Jackson Barton was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent time on the team's practice squad.
- Raiders guard Denzelle Good was selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and appeared in 26 games for Indianapolis before joining the Raiders in 2018.
- Raiders defensive end Gerri Green was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
- Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable played one season for the Colts in 1987.
- Raiders running backs coach Tim Berbenich served in various roles for the Colts from 2013-17.
- Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie was drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team.