Game Preview: Raiders still in playoff hunt as they travel to face the Colts

What to watch for

A Raiders run defense that showed out against the Broncos will arguably get their biggest challenge this week in trying to stop the league's leading rusher, Colts' Johnathan Taylor. The running back has accumulated 1,626 rushing yards on 297 attempts – averaging 5.5 yards per carry – and has scored 17 touchdowns. It could be made even harder if they're missing the defensive Raiders who were added to the Reserve/COVID list in the past two days: linebackers Cory Littleton, Patrick Onwuasor, Denzel Perryman, K.J. Wright, Will Compton, cornerback Casey Hayward and defensive tackle Darius Philon.

The Colts are dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own, as quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID list Tuesday, joining 14 teammates including linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson. However, players have a chance to return in time to play either with one negative test or after five days of quarantine for asymptomatic players regardless of vaccination status, according to new league rules.

"Obviously, it looks like it's been going through a bunch of teams throughout the league," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday of the current virus struggles around the NFL. "We haven't been exempt from it, what happened to us last week, and we're certainly expecting things to happen as the week goes on.