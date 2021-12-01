How to vote your favorite Raiders into the 2022 Pro Bowl

Raider Nation, it's time to help get your favorite Raiders selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium this year.

The 2022 Pro Bowl fan vote is LIVE and will conclude on Thursday, December 16th.

Fans can cast their vote on raiders.com/probowl until the end of the voting period. But fans can also vote via social.

The social vote portion will run on Twitter from December 1st, 2020 through December 16th, 2020. Public tweets that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double, similar to last year.

Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways: