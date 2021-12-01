How to vote your favorite Raiders into the 2022 Pro Bowl

Dec 01, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Raider Nation, it's time to help get your favorite Raiders selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium this year.

The 2022 Pro Bowl fan vote is LIVE and will conclude on Thursday, December 16th.

Fans can cast their vote on raiders.com/probowl until the end of the voting period. But fans can also vote via social.

The social vote portion will run on Twitter from December 1st, 2020 through December 16th, 2020. Public tweets that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double, similar to last year.

Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways:

  • ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Derek Carr)

  • ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #DerekCarr)

  • ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @derekcarrqb)

Vote for your Raiders to get to the 2022 Pro Bowl

Take a look at the members of the Silver and Black looking to make it to the 2022 Pro Bowl. (Stats as of Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021)

S Johnathan Abram 2021 Stats: 94 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 quarterback knockdowns, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
S Johnathan Abram

2021 Stats: 94 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 quarterback knockdowns, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

K Daniel Carlson 2021 Stats: 24 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 95 total points
K Daniel Carlson

2021 Stats: 24 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 95 total points

QB Derek Carr 2021 Stats: 278 competitions for 3,414 passing, 27 rushes for 73 yards, 17 touchdowns
QB Derek Carr

2021 Stats: 278 competitions for 3,414 passing, 27 rushes for 73 yards, 17 touchdowns

P AJ Cole 2021 Stats: 45 punts for 2,303 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle
P AJ Cole

2021 Stats: 45 punts for 2,303 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle

DE Maxx Crosby 2021 Stats: 30 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections
DE Maxx Crosby

2021 Stats: 30 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections

RB Kenyan Drake 2021 Stats: 62 rushes for 254 yards, 29 receptions for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns
RB Kenyan Drake

2021 Stats: 62 rushes for 254 yards, 29 receptions for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns

WR Bryan Edwards 2021 Stats: 22 receptions for 446 yards, 2 touchdowns
WR Bryan Edwards

2021 Stats: 22 receptions for 446 yards, 2 touchdowns

DT Johnathan Hankins 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB knockdowns, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection
DT Johnathan Hankins

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB knockdowns, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection

CB Casey Hayward Jr. 2021 Stats: 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 safety
CB Casey Hayward Jr.

2021 Stats: 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 safety

CB Nate Hobbs 2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 force fumble
CB Nate Hobbs

2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 force fumble

RB Josh Jacobs 2021 Stats: 111 rushes for 420 yards, 30 receptions for 198 yards, 6 touchdowns
RB Josh Jacobs

2021 Stats: 111 rushes for 420 yards, 30 receptions for 198 yards, 6 touchdowns

DT Quinton Jefferson 2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles,
DT Quinton Jefferson

2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles,

S Dallin Leavitt 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection
S Dallin Leavitt

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection

LB Cory Littleton 2021 Stats: 89 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks,
LB Cory Littleton

2021 Stats: 89 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks,

T Kolton Miller 2021 Stats: 738 offensive snaps
T Kolton Miller

2021 Stats: 738 offensive snaps

S Tre'von Moehrig 2021 Stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception
S Tre'von Moehrig

2021 Stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception

TE Foster Moreau 2021 Stats: 12 receptions for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns
TE Foster Moreau

2021 Stats: 12 receptions for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns

DE Yannick Ngakoue 2021 Stats: 22 tackles, 15 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles
DE Yannick Ngakoue

2021 Stats: 22 tackles, 15 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

LB Denzel Perryman 2021 Stats: 121 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 knockdown
LB Denzel Perryman

2021 Stats: 121 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 knockdown

WR Hunter Renfrow 2021 Stats: 64 receptions for 658 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns
WR Hunter Renfrow

2021 Stats: 64 receptions for 658 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns

LS Trent Sieg 2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle
LS Trent Sieg

2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle

DT Solomon Thomas 2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbled,
DT Solomon Thomas

2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbled,

TE Darren Waller 2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns
TE Darren Waller

2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns

LB K.J. Wright 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 1 QB hurry
LB K.J. Wright

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 1 QB hurry

