Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) return home to face another NFC East foe, the Washington Football Team (5-6), in Week 13.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kevin Burkhardt
|Greg Olsen
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Raiders have been resting up since their overtime victory on Thanksgiving, but now turn their eyes to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Derek Carr seemed to shake off his recent struggles and put in another successful game into the books, as he threw for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the Silver and Black saw more production in their running game, totaling their most rushing yards on the season with 143. This week, the running corps will be tasked with going up against a defense that ranks fourth in rushing, allowing an average 92.6 yards per game.
Washington is on a streak of three straight wins – having taken down the Buccaneers, Panthers and Seahawks – and is in the playoff hunt anchored by QB Taylor Heinicke. If the Raiders want to break that streak, they will need to focus on disrupting the run game, which is average 145.3 yards per game in WFT's last three matchups. Washington's running backs had a standout game during Monday Night Football against Seattle, with Antonio Gibson recording 146 yards of total offense, while J.D. McKissic recorded 56 yards and two touchdowns. McKissic left in the fourth quarter with an injury, but whether or not he will miss time has not yet been reported.
Series history
The Raiders lead the all-time series 7-6 against the Washington Football Team, dating back to 1970. In the two teams' last meeting on Sept. 24, 2017, Washington got a 27-10 win over the Raiders. Washington has won three straight matchups against the Silver and Black.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks sixth in the league in total offense (385.6 yards per game), second in passing (296.5 ypg), 27th in rushing (89.1 ypg) and 17th in points (23.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 21st in total defense (360.5 ypg), 13th in passing (234.6 ypg), 25th in rushing (125.9 ypg) and 30th in points allowed (26.8 ppg).
Washington's offense ranks 19th in total offense (349.9 ypg), 20th in passing (224.4 ypg), ninth in rushing (125.5 ypg) and 20th in points (20.8 points). Defensively, Washington ranks 18th in total defense (359.3 ypg), 30th in passing (266.6 ypg), fourth in rushing (92.6 ypg) and 25th in points allowed (25.6 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr needs 13 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 22 passes to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with eight seasons of 300 completions in their first eight years in the league.
- Carr needs to complete 170 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson needs three field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
- Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow needs one touchdown reception to set a new single-season career high of five.
Notable pro connections
- Raiders running back Peyton Barber played the 2020 season for the Washington Football Team.
- Raiders tight end Derek Carrier spent 2015-16 seasons with the Washington Football Team.
- Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste played offensive tackle for the Washington Football Team in 2009.
- Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was the Raiders Head Coach from 2015-17.
- Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan played five seasons for the Raiders (1998-2002).
- Washington assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer spent two seasons (2015-16) as the Raiders assistant linebackers coach and two seasons as safeties coach from 2017-18.
- Washington wide receiver DeAndre Carter was on the Raiders practice squad for part of the 2015 season.