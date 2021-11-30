Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Raiders have been resting up since their overtime victory on Thanksgiving, but now turn their eyes to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Derek Carr seemed to shake off his recent struggles and put in another successful game into the books, as he threw for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the Silver and Black saw more production in their running game, totaling their most rushing yards on the season with 143. This week, the running corps will be tasked with going up against a defense that ranks fourth in rushing, allowing an average 92.6 yards per game.

Washington is on a streak of three straight wins – having taken down the Buccaneers, Panthers and Seahawks – and is in the playoff hunt anchored by QB Taylor Heinicke. If the Raiders want to break that streak, they will need to focus on disrupting the run game, which is average 145.3 yards per game in WFT's last three matchups. Washington's running backs had a standout game during Monday Night Football against Seattle, with Antonio Gibson recording 146 yards of total offense, while J.D. McKissic recorded 56 yards and two touchdowns. McKissic left in the fourth quarter with an injury, but whether or not he will miss time has not yet been reported.