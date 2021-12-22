Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Broncos?

What to watch for

The Raiders are turning their attention to the Denver Broncos on a short week after a rescheduled Week 15 game that the Silver and Black won 16-14. Having already faced their divisional opponent in October, the Raiders may know what to expect, but will also see some changes on both sides of the ball as veteran linebacker Von Miller has since been traded to the Rams and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is not expected to play due to concussion protocol, meaning backup Drew Lock will get his first start of the season.

"They were tough for us last time we played them, and they were tough last year when we played them, regardless of who the quarterback has been," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said of Denver on Tuesday. "They're really well coached, they're good on defense. They're a physical team and we seem to go down to the end with these guys as well. It's going to be a tough game for us."