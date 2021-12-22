Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Broncos?

Dec 21, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) return home for a pivotal AFC divisional contest against the Denver Broncos (7-7).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Greg Gumbel Adam Archuleta
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Raiders are turning their attention to the Denver Broncos on a short week after a rescheduled Week 15 game that the Silver and Black won 16-14. Having already faced their divisional opponent in October, the Raiders may know what to expect, but will also see some changes on both sides of the ball as veteran linebacker Von Miller has since been traded to the Rams and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is not expected to play due to concussion protocol, meaning backup Drew Lock will get his first start of the season.

"They were tough for us last time we played them, and they were tough last year when we played them, regardless of who the quarterback has been," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said of Denver on Tuesday. "They're really well coached, they're good on defense. They're a physical team and we seem to go down to the end with these guys as well. It's going to be a tough game for us."

Las Vegas will also be looking for their first victory at home since facing the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming off a big road win though, Bisaccia is hopeful the momentum will continue building into Allegiant Stadium this Sunday and keep postseason hopes alive.

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Broncos, 67-53-2, dating back to 1960. The Silver and Black have won five of the last six matchups, including their Oct. 17 game earlier this season with a dominating 34-24 win at Empower Field at Mile High.

Current stats*

The Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (369.3 yards per game), fourth in passing (283.7 ypg), 29th in rushing (85.6 ypg) and 18th in points (21.4 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 17th in total defense (348.0 ypg), 12th in passing (225.3 ypg), 25th in rushing (122.7 ypg) and 30th in points allowed (26.7 ppg).

The Broncos offense ranks 18th in total offense (341.2 ypg), 19th in passing (217.4 ypg), tied for ninth in rushing (123.8 ypg) and tied for 23rd in points (20.4 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank fourth in total defense (319.4 ypg), sixth in passing (212.7 ypg), 10th in rushing (106.6 ypg) and tied for second in points allowed (17.4 ppg).

*As of Tuesday, Dec. 21

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 11 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 84 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow needs 91 receiving yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season and become the first Raiders wide receiver to do so since 2016.
  • Renfrow needs 11 catches to become just the second wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997).
  • Renfrow needs 19 catches to break the franchise single-season receptions record set by Darren Waller in 2020 (107 receptions).

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus served two stints with the Broncos in the same position from 2000-02 and 2011-12.
  • Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith also served two stints with Denver, first as special teams/assistant linebackers coach from 1993-94 and linebackers coach from 2011-14.
  • Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste played the 2010 season for the Broncos as a tackle.
  • Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played eight games for the team from 2014-15.
  • Broncos wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El was on the Raiders' practice squad in 2018-19.
  • Broncos outside linebackers coach John Pagano was the Raiders assistant head coach-defense during the 2017 season.

