Quick Hits: Bisaccia discusses who stood out in the victory over Cleveland 

"I think part of our philosophy is we'd like to play with relentless effort to the bitter end in everything we do. Our response to a lot of the curve balls, a lot of the bad things that have happened, should say a lot about us. Our response to the good things that happen, we'd like to think it says a lot about us as well. If we take all the good things and go 'me, me, me, I, I, I,' it doesn't usually last or doesn't do us any good. And if we take all the loses and go, 'He did this' or 'he did that' or point it to him, that doesn't do well either for a group of men that are trying to do something together.