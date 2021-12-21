Quick Hits: Bisaccia discusses who stood out in the victory over Cleveland 

Dec 21, 2021 at 03:51 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders earned a key win on Monday in Cleveland, but they can't savor it for too long as they are hosting the Denver Broncos on a short week.

While the Silver and Black already walked away with a win over Denver earlier this season, they're preparing to once again give it their all. Before the team fully moves on to Week 16, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia recapped the win and the positives they saw on the gridiron.

Here are the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Tuesday media availability:

On rookie linebacker ﻿Divine Deablo﻿:

"I think he's certainly got more versed in what we are calling on defense and how it works, and he's played multiple positions for us on defense. I think (linebackers coach) Richard Smith has done a great job with him, getting him prepared week in and week out and more practice reps, more practice reps, more practice reps. And I think in special teams we had a chance to see him make plays in space on kickoff, make tackles in space on the punt team. Really did a good job protecting for us with the punter and he's still on both of those units. So, I think we're excited about the progress he's made, getting more and more reps on defense and now it's starting to show up in the game."

On who stood out on film from the Browns game:

"I thought inside, ﻿Johnathan Hankins﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿, they've been great against the run all year, but it was exceptional, not only throughout the game, but certainly that last drive where our defense stopped them and gave us a chance to get the ball back. But both of those guys. It's hard to see sometimes from the sideline like you talked about, but when you turn the tape on, and you see the force that Hank is playing with inside and you see what Solomon is doing on the retrace and making a big tackle for a three-yard gain and those guys coming out of the stack."

On ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿'s Pro Bowl selection:

"I think what you heard him say is, 'I only got five sacks.' And what I talked to him about is, what you're teaching people to do is look beyond the numbers. Look at the relentless effort that the guy plays with every game and look at the relentless effort that he puts into practice. So, he has become the power of example in a lot of ways."

On the team's mindset while facing adversity through the season:

"I think part of our philosophy is we'd like to play with relentless effort to the bitter end in everything we do. Our response to a lot of the curve balls, a lot of the bad things that have happened, should say a lot about us. Our response to the good things that happen, we'd like to think it says a lot about us as well. If we take all the good things and go 'me, me, me, I, I, I,' it doesn't usually last or doesn't do us any good. And if we take all the loses and go, 'He did this' or 'he did that' or point it to him, that doesn't do well either for a group of men that are trying to do something together.

"So, we do try to put them both in perspective. We say it in the building a lot, they are both imposters, victories or losses, because regardless of whether we won or loss on the other day's game, we have a game coming up."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Browns - Week 15

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 15 victory against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives to the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the team before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) blocks during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Alika Jenner/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
David Richard/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after a Browns missed field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap from center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Alika Jenner/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) dives for extra yards after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after Carlson made a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
