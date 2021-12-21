Maxx Crosby reflects on emotional journey from rehab to first Pro Bowl

His explosiveness has been noticed around the league by those who watch him on film and go up against him, including Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who called Crosby a "stud" earlier this season, and Browns guard Joel Bitonio, who faced Crosby at the line of scrimmage this week.

"Crosby has always been a guy that plays to the whistle, plays very hard. But this year, he's really taken a step up and he's become one of the more premier pass rushers in this league," Bitonio said before the game. "It's not all sacks; it's pressures, it's his disruptiveness."

While Crosby admits he may not have off-the-chart, crazy numbers like some defensive players around the league, his main goal is to be the best teammate he can be as he works to become the best player he can be.

"I just want to show people out there that it's not all about stats because I've had double-digits. I've done things like that but it's your impact," he said. "No matter what it is, it's your impact in the locker room, it's your impact on the field, affecting the game no matter what stats I get. I believe I do that every single Sunday and that's what I try to do."

The D-lineman learned of his selection to the 2022 Pro Bowl right before he took the field in Cleveland on Monday. And that game, played in Crosby's home stadium, will be another shining moment he can look back on as he continues his skyrocketing journey through the NFL.