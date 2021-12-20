Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole, Denzel Perryman named 2022 Pro Bowlers

With the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this year, three Raiders will be playing at their home stadium, representing the game's best at their positions.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter AJ Cole have been named 2022 Pro Bowlers, the NFL announced on Monday ahead of the Raiders-Browns game. It's the first Pro Bowl for all three of the players amid some of their best statistical seasons yet.
Crosby, in his third season as a Raider and first as a team captain, has accumulated five sacks, 39 tackles, four passes defenses and a career-high 25 quarterback hits – landing him among the top 10 in the league in QB hits. With Ngakoue, Crosby has become half of one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.
Cole is leading the way among punters, averaging a league-high and career-high 51.1 yards per punt. The third-year player has also kicked the third-longest punt in the league this season (71 yards).
Now in his seventh season in the league, Perryman has been playing at a level he hasn't reached before. The linebacker is not only the Raiders' leading tackler with 85 solo tackles, but leads the league in solo tackles and ranks in the top five in the league with 133 total through 12 games played.
The full AFC and NFC rosters will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, on NFL Network.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 at noon PT.