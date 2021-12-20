Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole, Denzel Perryman named 2022 Pro Bowlers

Crosby, in his third season as a Raider and first as a team captain, has accumulated five sacks, 39 tackles, four passes defenses and a career-high 25 quarterback hits – landing him among the top 10 in the league in QB hits. With Ngakoue, Crosby has become half of one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.

Cole is leading the way among punters, averaging a league-high and career-high 51.1 yards per punt. The third-year player has also kicked the third-longest punt in the league this season (71 yards).

Now in his seventh season in the league, Perryman has been playing at a level he hasn't reached before. The linebacker is not only the Raiders' leading tackler with 85 solo tackles, but leads the league in solo tackles and ranks in the top five in the league with 133 total through 12 games played.

The full AFC and NFC rosters will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, on NFL Network.