Derek Carr hits another milestone with fourth consecutive 4,000 passing yard season

For the fourth straight season, Derek Carr has surpassed 4,000 passing yards.
Heading into Monday's matchup against the Browns, Carr needed 74 yards to reach the mark and he surpassed it on a five-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards on the Raiders' opening drive.
He is the only Raiders quarterback to record multiple 4,000-plus seasons, while only two other quarterbacks in franchise history have recorded a single 4,000-yard season: Rich Gannon and Carson Palmer. Gannon still holds the Raiders' single-season record for passing yards with a total of 4,689.