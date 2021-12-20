Derek Carr hits another milestone with fourth consecutive 4,000 passing yard season

Dec 20, 2021 at 02:23 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

4KYardSeason_Carr_1920x1080

For the fourth straight season, ﻿Derek Carr﻿ has surpassed 4,000 passing yards.

Heading into Monday's matchup against the Browns, Carr needed 74 yards to reach the mark and he surpassed it on a five-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards on the Raiders' opening drive.

He is the only Raiders quarterback to record multiple 4,000-plus seasons, while only two other quarterbacks in franchise history have recorded a single 4,000-yard season: Rich Gannon and Carson Palmer. Gannon still holds the Raiders' single-season record for passing yards with a total of 4,689.

