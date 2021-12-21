Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson drills another walk-off field goal to win it

Dec 20, 2021 at 05:23 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Cash Money Carlson does it again

Once, twice, three times a winner.

Daniel Carlson﻿, a week after re-signing with the Raiders, knocked in his third game-winning field goal this season. The 48-yard field goal went straight through the uprights and gave the Silver and Black their seventh win of the season, 16-14, over the Cleveland Browns.

Carlson's three field goals, plus his made extra point, equalled 10 of the Raiders' 16 points this game.

Related Links

Zay Jones and Foster Moreau big down the stretch

The second half of the game revolved around Zay Jones and Foster Moreau for offense.

The two have been key components as injuries have mounted – primarily to Darren Waller﻿ – and their production was high in Cleveland. Both came up with crucial catches on the last drive of the game to get the Raiders into field goal position and seal the win.

Jones and Moreau combined for 13 catches and 132 receiving yards against the Browns.

Two many turnovers

The battle of turnovers went against the Raiders. Fortunately, it didn't result in a loss.

Derek Carr committed two turnovers in the second half against the Browns. The first was a strip-sack that resulted in a Nick Chubb touchdown run, while the second was an interception by Greedy Williams with less than four minutes left in the game. The Raiders defense couldn't produce any turnovers in the game.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Browns

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
1 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
2 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
3 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
4 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
5 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
6 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
7 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
8 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
9 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
10 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
11 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
12 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
13 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
14 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
15 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
16 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
18 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
19 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
20 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
21 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
22 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
23 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
24 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
25 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
26 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
27 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
28 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
29 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
30 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
31 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
32 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Andre James (68) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
33 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Andre James (68) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
34 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
35 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
36 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
37 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
38 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
39 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
40 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
41 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
42 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
43 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
44 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
45 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
46 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
47 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
48 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
49 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
50 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
51 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
52 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
53 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
54 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
55 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
56 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
57 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
58 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
59 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
60 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
61 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
62 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
63 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
64 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
65 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
66 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a game-winning 48-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
