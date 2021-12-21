Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson drills another walk-off field goal to win it

Cash Money Carlson does it again
Once, twice, three times a winner.
Daniel Carlson, a week after re-signing with the Raiders, knocked in his third game-winning field goal this season. The 48-yard field goal went straight through the uprights and gave the Silver and Black their seventh win of the season, 16-14, over the Cleveland Browns.
Carlson's three field goals, plus his made extra point, equalled 10 of the Raiders' 16 points this game.
Zay Jones and Foster Moreau big down the stretch
The second half of the game revolved around Zay Jones and Foster Moreau for offense.
The two have been key components as injuries have mounted – primarily to Darren Waller – and their production was high in Cleveland. Both came up with crucial catches on the last drive of the game to get the Raiders into field goal position and seal the win.
Jones and Moreau combined for 13 catches and 132 receiving yards against the Browns.
Two many turnovers
The battle of turnovers went against the Raiders. Fortunately, it didn't result in a loss.
Derek Carr committed two turnovers in the second half against the Browns. The first was a strip-sack that resulted in a Nick Chubb touchdown run, while the second was an interception by Greedy Williams with less than four minutes left in the game. The Raiders defense couldn't produce any turnovers in the game.
