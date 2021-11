Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a Thanksgiving contest against the Dallas Cowboys

What to watch for

Now coming off their third-straight loss, the Raiders' sole focus is getting a a win on a short week and in a nationally-televised game. Derek Carr is just 68 yards away from 30,000 career passing yards, in which he would become the fifth QB in league history to reach the feat in his first eight seasons. His connection with Darren Waller on Sunday was back on the mark after a few weeks of Waller being shut down by opposing defenses. The tight end recorded a season-high 116 yards on seven receptions in the loss and the two will look to continue that production in Dallas.

The Cowboys may be down a couple star receivers, as Amari Cooper is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against the Chiefs that could potentially cause him to miss Thursday's matchup. However, the likes of receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz, along with the strong running duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard will continue to challenge the Silver and Black's defense.