Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a Thanksgiving contest against the Dallas Cowboys

Nov 22, 2021 at 04:18 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

DALGamePreview_thumb_112221

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (7-3) for a Thanksgiving match on the gridiron.

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Jim Nantz Tony Romo
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

Now coming off their third-straight loss, the Raiders' sole focus is getting a a win on a short week and in a nationally-televised game. ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is just 68 yards away from 30,000 career passing yards, in which he would become the fifth QB in league history to reach the feat in his first eight seasons. His connection with ﻿Darren Waller﻿ on Sunday was back on the mark after a few weeks of Waller being shut down by opposing defenses. The tight end recorded a season-high 116 yards on seven receptions in the loss and the two will look to continue that production in Dallas.

The Cowboys may be down a couple star receivers, as Amari Cooper is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against the Chiefs that could potentially cause him to miss Thursday's matchup. However, the likes of receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz, along with the strong running duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard will continue to challenge the Silver and Black's defense.

Both teams struggled in reach the end zone in their respective games Sunday, with the Raiders scoring a lone touchdown, and the Cowboys settling for three field goals. With both coming off tough losses and stagnant offenses, Dallas and Las Vegas will be looking to up the energy on offense to push down the field and get a Thanksgiving win.

Series history

The all-time series between the Raiders and Cowboys is tied 6-6. The teams last met on Dec. 17, 2017, where the Cowboys won 20-17. Dallas has won three of the last four games the two teams have played.

Current stats*

The Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (373.3 yards per game), third in passing (289.6 ypg), 28th in rushing (83.7 ypg) and 18th in points (22.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank tied for 15th in total defense (352.9 ypg), 10th in passing (220.8 ypg), 29th in rushing (132.1 ypg) and tied for 25th in points allowed (26.2 ppg).

The Cowboys offense ranks first in total offense (418.1 ypg), fifth in passing (284.3 ypg), fifth in rushing (133.8 ypg) and third in points (29.3 points). Defensively, the Cowboys rank 18th in total defense (355.6 ypg), 20th in passing (251.9 ypg), 10th in rushing (103.7 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (21.4 ppg).

*Statistics as of Nov. 22, ahead of Monday Night Football

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 63 passing yards to eclipse 30,000 career passing yards.
  • Carr needs needs 14 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 194 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Carr could tie a career-high by recording his sixth 300-yard passing game this season.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 49 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 165 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Advertising