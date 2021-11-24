What They're Saying: Cowboys remark on Raiders' 'high-energy' defense

Take a look at what Cowboys' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.
On the Raiders defense:
"They're a very high-effort defense. They all play very hard. They have a great front. They're a tough defense; I would say probably their toughness with how hard they play." – Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot
On defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby:
"I think both ends are definitely able to generate pressure in a four-man rush. I think it's a big primary focus of how their defense is played. … They're definitely, definitely high energy." – Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
On quarterback Derek Carr:
"Carr can make all the throws. He's got a tremendous skillset." – Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
On the Raiders offense:
"They do a really good job formationally. Their situation, you can see the commitment philosophically. There's a couple wrinkles in there, but at the end of the day, they're getting the ball to their playmakers. You'll see the commitment to the run; they've got two excellent running backs. … This is a potent offense." – Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
