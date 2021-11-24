What They're Saying: Cowboys remark on Raiders' 'high-energy' defense

Nov 24, 2021 at 03:41 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Cowboys' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

On the Raiders defense:

"They're a very high-effort defense. They all play very hard. They have a great front. They're a tough defense; I would say probably their toughness with how hard they play." – Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot

Related Links

On defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby:

"I think both ends are definitely able to generate pressure in a four-man rush. I think it's a big primary focus of how their defense is played. … They're definitely, definitely high energy." – Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

On quarterback Derek Carr:

"Carr can make all the throws. He's got a tremendous skillset." – Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

On the Raiders offense:

"They do a really good job formationally. Their situation, you can see the commitment philosophically. There's a couple wrinkles in there, but at the end of the day, they're getting the ball to their playmakers. You'll see the commitment to the run; they've got two excellent running backs. … This is a potent offense." – Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Cowboys

As the Raiders head to AT&T Stadium for their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and the Cowboys.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 33

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum during the Oakland Raiders' regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 33

A view of Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum during the Oakland Raiders' regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 33

Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) waits for the snap from center/guard Dave Dalby (50) during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 33

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) waits for the snap from center/guard Dave Dalby (50) during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1980, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, October 23, 1983, in Irving, Texas.
5 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, October 23, 1983, in Irving, Texas.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Sean Jones (99), defensive tackle/defensive end Bill Pickel (71) and defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, November 9, 1986, in Irving, Tex.
6 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Sean Jones (99), defensive tackle/defensive end Bill Pickel (71) and defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, November 9, 1986, in Irving, Tex.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Sean Jones (99) and defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) rush the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, November 9, 1986, in Irving, Tex.
7 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Sean Jones (99) and defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) rush the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, November 9, 1986, in Irving, Tex.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive tackle/defensive end Bill Pickel (71) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, November 9, 1986, in Irving, Tex.
8 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive tackle/defensive end Bill Pickel (71) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, November 9, 1986, in Irving, Tex.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Milt McColl (56) defends during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 13, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Milt McColl (56) defends during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 13, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) knocks down the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, August 18, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) knocks down the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, August 18, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Greg Bell (28) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Monday, August 12, 1991, in Irving, Texas.
11 / 33

Los Angeles Raiders running back Greg Bell (28) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Monday, August 12, 1991, in Irving, Texas.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 19, 1995, in Oakland, Calif.
12 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 19, 1995, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Dan Turk (67) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 19, 1995, in Oakland, Calif.
13 / 33

Oakland Raiders center Dan Turk (67) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 19, 1995, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Joe Aska (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Saturday, July 27, 1996, in Irving, Texas.
14 / 33

Oakland Raiders running back Joe Aska (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Saturday, July 27, 1996, in Irving, Texas.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Malcolm Showell (78) and defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) go to make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Saturday, July 27, 1996, in Irving, Texas.
15 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive end Malcolm Showell (78) and defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) go to make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Saturday, July 27, 1996, in Irving, Texas.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Joe Aska (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, August 3, 1997, in Irving, Texas.
16 / 33

Oakland Raiders running back Joe Aska (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, August 3, 1997, in Irving, Texas.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Grady Jackson (90) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 1998, in Irving, Texas.
17 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Grady Jackson (90) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 1998, in Irving, Texas.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, August 4, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, August 4, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Elijah Alexander (58) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, August 4, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 33

Oakland Raiders linebacker Elijah Alexander (58) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, August 4, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) goes to make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aztec Stadium, Monday, August 27, 2001, in Mexico City, Mexico.
20 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) goes to make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aztec Stadium, Monday, August 27, 2001, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tony Bryant (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tony Bryant (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 21, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Ted Washington (92) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Ted Washington (92) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 33

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 2, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receivers Greg Jenkins (10) returns a fumble for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.
26 / 33

Oakland Raiders wide receivers Greg Jenkins (10) returns a fumble for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.
27 / 33

Oakland Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kevin Burnett (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.
28 / 33

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kevin Burnett (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.
29 / 33

Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Thursday, November 28, 2013, Arlington, Texas.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 33

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 33

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 33

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 33

Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Dallas Cowboys at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Bengals' Mike Hilton compares Hunter Renfrow to Wes Welker

See what Bengals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs talk Raiders' newest WR addition and the upcoming divisional clash

See what Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Giants discuss facing a 'well-balanced' Raiders team

See what Giants' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Von Miller calls Derek Carr one of his favorite quarterbacks

See what Denver Broncos' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 6 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Bears discuss 'smart,' 'crafty' wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

See what Chicago Bears' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Chargers comment on facing a 'sharp' Derek Carr on Monday Night Football

See what Los Angeles Chargers' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Dolphins talk Raiders' stout defense, 'explosive' Darren Waller

See what Miami Dolphins' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger calls Maxx Crosby a 'stud,' talks Raiders defensive line

Notable comments from Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players about the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the Week 2 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Ravens' coaches, players remark on Derek Carr, Raiders' revamped defense

Notable comments from Baltimore Ravens' coaches and players heading into the Week 1 matchup.
Advertising