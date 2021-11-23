Home for the Holiday: Carr, Moehrig among multiple Raiders excited for a Texas Thanksgiving homecoming

Dallas is Derek Carr﻿'s middle name – literally.

The last time the Raiders played on Thanksgiving Day was 2013, a year before they selected their franchise quarterback in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Carr is the longest tenured Raider on the team, and has been anxious for the opportunity to play on the national holiday against his team his family rooted for growing up.

Carr himself lived in Texas for a decent amount of his childhood after his older brother, David, was the No. 1 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. While in Texas, the Raiders QB played 26 games at Clements High School in Sugar Lane, Texas. While in attendance there, he threw 28 touchdowns.

"My mom's side of the family [are] Cowboys fans. … We wouldn't eat at the table, we'd eat with TV trays watching the Cowboys play," Derek Carr said reminiscing on his Thanksgivings growing up. "A lot of memories being able to meet some of these guys, from the mid-90s, late 90s, those teams. Meeting some of those players and getting to know them, like Deion [Sanders], he was my favorite player growing up on the Cowboys, he was so fun to watch. I definitely have a lot of memories. If you grew up in that time, unless you were a Niners fan, it was really fun to watch those guys play and try to emulate them."