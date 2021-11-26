Raiders' OT win over Cowboys draws record television ratings

Nov 26, 2021 at 03:04 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

If you didn't see the Raiders' overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, you missed out.

According to CBS, however, not many fans missed out.

The broadcast network announced on Friday that Thursday's thriller was the "most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990."

More details below:

The game had all the hallmarks of an instant classic: A pivotal interconference showdown between teams with two of the sport's biggest fan bases.

"This will probably be the most watched game other than the Super Bowl," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game.

So far this season, he's right.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Cowboys - Week 12

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 12 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
1 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
2 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
3 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
4 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
5 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35), safety Roderic Teamer (33), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrive to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
6 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35), safety Roderic Teamer (33), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrive to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
7 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
8 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
9 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
10 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
11 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
12 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Tim Brown, before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
13 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Tim Brown, before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
14 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
15 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
16 / 109

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
17 / 109

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
18 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
19 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
20 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
21 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
22 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
23 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
24 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
25 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
26 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
27 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
28 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
29 / 109

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
30 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
31 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
32 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
33 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
34 / 109

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
35 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
36 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
37 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
38 / 109

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
39 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
40 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
41 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
42 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
43 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
44 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits for wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) to get open before throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
45 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits for wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) to get open before throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
46 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
47 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
48 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
49 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
50 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
51 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
52 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
53 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
54 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
55 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
56 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
57 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
58 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
59 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) rushes as tight end Darren Waller (83) and guard John Simpson (76) block during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
60 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) rushes as tight end Darren Waller (83) and guard John Simpson (76) block during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
61 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
62 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs a route during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) flips the ball to an official during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
63 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) flips the ball to an official during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
64 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
65 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
66 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
67 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
68 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) talk with side judge Chad Hill during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
69 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) talk with side judge Chad Hill during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
70 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
71 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
72 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
73 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
74 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks over at the defense during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
75 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks over at the defense during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) hits the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
76 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) hits the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates after the Dallas Cowboys missed on a field goal attempt.
77 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates after the Dallas Cowboys missed on a field goal attempt.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
78 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
79 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
80 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
81 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
82 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
83 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
84 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
85 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
86 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
87 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
88 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
89 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
90 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
91 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
92 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
93 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
94 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
95 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
96 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
97 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
98 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
99 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
100 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
101 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
102 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
103 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
104 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) gets called for pass interference as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) goes to make a catch.
105 / 109

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) gets called for pass interference as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) goes to make a catch.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game winning 29-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
106 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game winning 29-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) on the field after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
107 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) on the field after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
108 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) takes a bite of a turkey leg on the field after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
109 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) takes a bite of a turkey leg on the field after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Neill/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 36-33 win over the Cowboys

The Raiders are now 6-5; take a look back at highlights from Thursday's victory.
news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense feasts on the Cowboys defense in Thanksgiving win

Carr went for 373 passing yards in the overtime win.
news

Daniel Carlson takes a bite out of Cowboys, postgame turkey leg thanks to MVP performance

The fourth-year kicker went 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 PATs, recording a total 18 points.
news

Social media reacts to Raiders' walk-off victory over the Dallas Cowboys

Several players, former Raiders and others took to Twitter to celebrate the big Thanksgiving W.
Advertising