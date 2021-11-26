Raiders' OT win over Cowboys draws record television ratings

If you didn't see the Raiders' overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, you missed out.
According to CBS, however, not many fans missed out.
The broadcast network announced on Friday that Thursday's thriller was the "most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990."
More details below:
The game had all the hallmarks of an instant classic: A pivotal interconference showdown between teams with two of the sport's biggest fan bases.
"This will probably be the most watched game other than the Super Bowl," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game.
So far this season, he's right.
