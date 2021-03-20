Yannick Ngakoue shares his excitement to reunite with Bradley, Jefferson

Yannick Ngakoue has experienced a lot of change within the past year, but now he's getting back to his roots.

Friday afternoon, the former Pro Bowl defensive end signed his deal to officially become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, and reunite with his former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and former college teammate Quinton Jefferson.

Last season, Ngakoue was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Minnesota Vikings, and eventually finished the season on the Baltimore Ravens. With all of that relocating comes with learning new schemes, which is always a difficult task, especially in a condensed period of time. When Ngakoue hit the free agency market this year, it was clear he wanted to play in a place where he could feel comfortable and be surrounded by people who know him best.

"It was a no-brainer," Ngakoue told reporters Friday. "Coach Gus [Bradley] had input in drafting me back in 2016, he knows what I bring to this game. I feel like that's a coach that knows how to utilize my skillset to make it super effective to help this team as best as possible. With Gus being here, it's like another father figure for me, another guy that can help me out."