100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 47

Mar 21, 2015 at 12:37 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

030214-wheatley.jpg

Tyrone Wheatley is the 8th leading rusher in Raiders history. AP Photo.

Nine players have worn No. 47 in Raiders history. From ball-hawking defensive backs to a bruising running back, many of the players who have worn it have been very productive.

Alex Bravo – DB – 1960-61

Bravo played in 28 games for the Raiders after two years with the Rams. He recorded 6 interceptions for 64 yards.

Kent McCloughan – DB – 1965-70

McCloughan was originally drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1965. He played for the Raiders for six seasons and played in 67 games with 18 starts. He grabbed 15 interceptions for 96 yards. He was named 1st Team All-AFL by the AP in 1966 and 1967. McCloughan spent many years as a scout with the Raiders and his son, David, currently works as a scout for the team. David also played pro football from 1991-94.

Jeff Queen – RB/TE – 1972-73

Queen joined the Raiders after three years with the Chargers. He played in 23 games and carried the ball 4 times for 10 yards.

Charles Phillips – DB – 1975-79

The Raiders selected Phillips in the 2nd round of the 1975 NFL Draft out of USC. He played in 67 games with 23 starts and picked off 19 passes (11th in team history) for 304 yards and 1 TD, and recovered 7 fumbles for 159 yards and returned 2 for TDs. His 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Houston in 1978 is the second longest in team history. He was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XI championship team.

Don Bessillieu – DB – 1983, 1985

Bessillieu played in 8 games for the Raiders (four in 1983 and four in 1985) after playing for the Dolphins for three seasons and the Rams for one year.

Jim Browne – RB – 1987

Browne played in 2 games with 1 start and rushed twice for 1 yard and caught 2 passes for 8 yards.

Donald Frank – DB – 1994

Frank joined the Raiders after four years with the Chargers. He played in 16 games and grabbed one interception for 8 yards and recovered one fumble and returned it 30 yards.

Tyrone Wheatley – RB – 1999-03

Wheatley joined the Raiders after four years with the New York Giants. He played in 78 games with 36 starts and gained 3,682 yards with 32 touchdowns. He also caught 92 passes for 682 yards and 5 TDs. Wheatley was the lead tailback in 2000 when the Raiders led the NFL in rushing and was a key part of the Raiders leading the NFL in total offense in 2002.

Eric Harper – LB – 2013-present

Harper was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Harper was waived at the end of training camp and re-joined the team on the practice squad in early December. He was signed to a reserve-future contract December 30, 2013.

MORE: 00 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | 37 | 38 | 39 | 40 | 41 | 42 | 43 | 44 | 45 | 46

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising