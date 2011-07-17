1982 Battle of Los Angeles

QB Jim Plunkett drops back to pass. AP Photo

The NFL's number-two ranked offense continued the momentum with utter proficiency. The Rams were reeling as an uncovered Greg Pruitt hauled in a six-yard TD from Plunkett on the third play of the drive at 5:45. An unexpected missed extra point by Bahr kept the Raiders lead to nine at 30-21.

As quickly as the Raiders gained the advantage, the Rams took much of it right back with a quick scoring drive. Successive Ferragamo passes of 13, 11 and 18, combined with a 19-yarder after a scramble, advanced his team to the opposition's 20-yard line. The potential momentum obtained from a near interception after a Rod Martin tip went unattained as referees called a 19-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone on S Mike Davis. The quarterback snuck it in from the one-yard line just two plays later. The Rams trimmed the lead to 30-28.

Ray Malavasi's defensive squad stepped up in the next series and applied serious pressure to Plunkett, forcing him to under throw his TE Christensen on 3rd down. The Raiders went three and out. The Rams offense returned to the field at 2:25 on their own 28. It was up to the Silver and Black to hold the lead.

Ferragamo's first pass soared 21 yards into the hands of Dennard at midfield. FB Mike Guman's 8-yard smash up the middle turned into a 23-yard gain after Lester Hayes' 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Three consecutive run plays set the Rams up at the 19. Mike Lansford capitalized on the favorable field position and booted a 36-yard field goal at 1:38. A six play, 72-yard drive in little over a minute. Rams 31, Raiders 30. The stage was set for yet another memorable comeback in true Raiders style

For this next moment, it was Pruitt's time to shine. Receiving Lansford's kickoff at the goal line, he charged 43 yards up the middle. Raiders ball near midfield with 1:31 left to play.

No squandering of an opportunity would happen this afternoon. Plunkett began the crucial drive with a quick five-yard completion to Allen over the middle. With precious time falling off the clock, he immediately assembled the offense and nailed Branch for 13. Barnwell then corralled one for 10. 40 seconds remained. Allen swept left for 14; ran left again; dived…touchdown! Bahr kicked the PAT and the Raiders were up 37-31…for good.

Jim Plunkett understood the implications of the game in succinct terms. "We had to win and we did. On the last drive there were a lot of big plays, some fine runs, some great catches. [We] got to the 25…so we kept it on the ground, and Marcus did it on two runs. Everybody did a great job."

Rod Martin knew his team had battled valiantly to earn the right to the postseason. "This game put us in the playoffs and is a big win for us. We never quit and never say die. This is the number one comeback win I've ever been involved in."