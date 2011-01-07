2011 NFL Draft Dates Set

The Panthers own the No. 1 pick of the 2011 National Football League Draft, which will be held on April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The NFL Draft will kick off in primetime for the second consecutive year. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 28. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 29. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.



The Panthers' choice will be followed by Denver picking second and Buffalo third.



The tentative order of the first round of the 2011 Draft is subject to the results of the playoffs. The draft order is determined by the following procedures:



The winner of the Super Bowl will select last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.



The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl will select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.



The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games will select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.



The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs will select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.



Non-playoff clubs will select first through 20th, according to the reverse order of their standing.



If ties exist in any grouping except (A) above, they will be broken by strength of schedule (i.e., figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club's regular-season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage).

