2011 NFL Draft Round 5

|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|POS
|Player
|HT *
|WT
|School
|1
|132
|Carolina
|WR
|Kealoha Pilares
|5'10''
|199
|Hawaii
|2
|133
|Buffalo
|RB
|Johnny White
|5'10''
|209
|UNC
|3
|134
|Cincinnati
|FS
|Robert Sands
|6'4''
|217
|West Virginia
|4
|135
|Kansas City (From Denver through Tampa Bay)
|QB
|Ricky Stanzi
|6'4''
|223
|Iowa
|5
|136
|Arizona
|RB
|Anthony Sherman
|5'10''
|242
|Connecticut
|6
|137
|Cleveland
|DB
|Buster Skrine
|5'10''
|186
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|7
|138
|New England (From Houston)
|OL
|Marcus Cannon
|6'5''
|358
|TCU
|8
|139
|Minnesota
|DB
|Brandon Burton
|6'0''
|190
|Utah
|9
|140
|Kansas City (From Detroit)
|LB
|Gabe Miller
|6'3''
|257
|Oregon State
|10
|141
|Green Bay (From San Francisco through Denver)
|TE
|D.J. Williams
|6'2''
|245
|Arkansas
|11
|142
|Tennessee
|DL
|Karl Klug
|6'3''
|275
|Iowa
|12
|143
|Dallas
|DB
|Josh Thomas
|5'10''
|191
|Buffalo
|13
|144
|Houston (From Washington)
|DB
|Shiloh Keo
|5'11''
|219
|Idaho
|14
|145
|Atlanta (From St. Louis)
|RB
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|5'6''
|196
|Oregon St.
|15
|146
|Washington (From Miami)
|DB
|Dejon Gomes
|6'0''
|208
|Nebraska
|16
|147
|Jacksonville
|DB
|Rod Isaac
|5'11''
|185
|Middle Tennessee St.
|17
|148
|Oakland
|WR
|Denarius Moore*
|6'0''
|194
|Tennessee
|18
|149
|Philadelphia (From San Diego)
|RB
|Dion Lewis
|5'7''
|193
|Pittsburgh
|19
|150
|Cleveland (From NYG through Minnesota)
|OL
|Jason Pinkston
|6'3''
|317
|Pittsburgh
|20
|151
|Tampa Bay
|SS
|Ahmad Black
|5'10''
|184
|Florida
|21
|152
|Houston (From Indianapolis through Washington)
|QB
|Taylor Yates
|6'3''
|219
|UNC
|22
|153
|NYJ (From Philadelphia)
|WR
|Jeremy Kerley
|5'10''
|189
|TCU
|23
|154
|Seattle (From Kansas City through Detroit)
|DB
|Richard Sherman
|6'3''
|195
|Stanford
|24
|155
|Washington (From New Orleans)
|WR
|Niles Paul
|6'1''
|224
|Nebraska
|25
|156
|Seattle
|FS
|Mark Legree
|6'0''
|210
|Appalachian St.
|26
|157
|Detroit (From Baltimore through Seattle)
|LB
|Douglas Hogue
|6'3''
|235
|Syracuse
|27
|158
|St. Louis (From Atlanta)
|DB
|Jermale Hines
|6'1''
|219
|Ohio St.
|28
|159
|New England
|TE
|Lee Smith
|6'6''
|266
|Marshall
|29
|160
|Chicago
|QB
|Nathan Enderle
|6'4''
|240
|Idaho
|30
|161
|Philadelphia (From NYJ)
|OL
|Julian Vandervelde
|6'2''
|301
|Iowa
|31
|162
|Pittsburgh
|DL
|Chris Carter
|6'1''
|248
|Fresno St.
|32
|163
|San Francisco (From Green Bay)
|OL
|Daniel Kilgore
|6'3''
|308
|Appalachian St.
|33
|164
|Baltimore (compensatory)
|DB
|Chykie Brown
|5'11''
|190
|Texas
|34
|165
|Baltimore (compensatory)
|DL
|Pernell McPhee
|6'3''
|278
|Mississippi St.
