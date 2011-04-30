2011 NFL Draft Round 5

Apr 30, 2011

PickOverallTeamPOSPlayerHT *WTSchool
1132CarolinaWRKealoha Pilares5'10''199Hawaii
2133BuffaloRBJohnny White5'10''209UNC
3134CincinnatiFSRobert Sands6'4''217West Virginia
4135Kansas City (From Denver through Tampa Bay)QBRicky Stanzi6'4''223Iowa
5136ArizonaRBAnthony Sherman5'10''242Connecticut
6137ClevelandDBBuster Skrine5'10''186Tennessee-Chattanooga
7138New England (From Houston)OLMarcus Cannon6'5''358TCU
8139MinnesotaDBBrandon Burton6'0''190Utah
9140Kansas City (From Detroit)LBGabe Miller6'3''257Oregon State
10141Green Bay (From San Francisco through Denver)TED.J. Williams6'2''245Arkansas
11142TennesseeDLKarl Klug6'3''275Iowa
12143DallasDBJosh Thomas5'10''191Buffalo
13144Houston (From Washington)DBShiloh Keo5'11''219Idaho
14145Atlanta (From St. Louis)RBJacquizz Rodgers5'6''196Oregon St.
15146Washington (From Miami)DBDejon Gomes6'0''208Nebraska
16147JacksonvilleDBRod Isaac5'11''185Middle Tennessee St.
17148OaklandWRDenarius Moore*6'0''194Tennessee
18149Philadelphia (From San Diego)RBDion Lewis5'7''193Pittsburgh
19150Cleveland (From NYG through Minnesota)OLJason Pinkston6'3''317Pittsburgh
20151Tampa BaySSAhmad Black5'10''184Florida
21152Houston (From Indianapolis through Washington)QBTaylor Yates6'3''219UNC
22153NYJ (From Philadelphia)WRJeremy Kerley5'10''189TCU
23154Seattle (From Kansas City through Detroit)DBRichard Sherman6'3''195Stanford
24155Washington (From New Orleans)WRNiles Paul6'1''224Nebraska
25156SeattleFSMark Legree6'0''210Appalachian St.
26157Detroit (From Baltimore through Seattle)LBDouglas Hogue6'3''235Syracuse
27158St. Louis (From Atlanta)DBJermale Hines6'1''219Ohio St.
28159New EnglandTELee Smith6'6''266Marshall
29160ChicagoQBNathan Enderle6'4''240Idaho
30161Philadelphia (From NYJ)OLJulian Vandervelde6'2''301Iowa
31162PittsburghDLChris Carter6'1''248Fresno St.
32163San Francisco (From Green Bay)OLDaniel Kilgore6'3''308Appalachian St.
33164Baltimore (compensatory)DBChykie Brown5'11''190Texas
34165Baltimore (compensatory)DLPernell McPhee6'3''278Mississippi St.


