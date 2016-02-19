2015 Position Review: Special Teams

The Silver and Black selected the special teams ace from the University of Florida in the seventh round (No. 221 overall) of last year's draft in the hopes that he'd be able to provide a spark in the return game, but the dynamic rookie never got the chance as he was hurt and placed on Injured Reserve before the team even made it to training camp.

During his collegiate career as a Gator, Debose was unquestionably impressive in the return game.

He owns the school record with four kickoff returns for touchdowns, and was also named the team's Most Valuable Special Teams Player as a senior, so if he is able to stay healthy, he could be an intriguing player to watch once the pads go on.

Standout Performer:Marquette King.

King truly blossomed in his third season handling the punting duties for the Raiders.

While his booming leg was never in question, in 2015 King began to show off the type of finesse he didn't have in his arsenal as a younger player.

In 2015, he set the franchise record with 40 punts placed inside the 20-yard line, and those 40 punts ranked second in the NFL.