2015 Position Review: Wide Receivers

Additionally, Andre Holmes found himself in the mix too, catching 14 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

By The Numbers:Cooper's 1,070 receiving yards are the second most by any NFL player 21 or younger, trailing just Randy Moss' 1,313 yards in 1998. He also became the first rookie in team history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, and was the first Raider to do so since Moss in 2005.

Going Forward:As it stands now, both of the Silver and Black's leading wide receivers are under contract through 2016 and beyond.

Cooper is entering the second year of his rookie deal and Crabtree was signed to a four-year extension in early December, meaning that Carr will have his top two targets on the outside for the foreseeable future.

Starting slot receiver Seth Roberts is also highly likely to be back in Oakland next season as he is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that once he's offered his tender, he can only play for the Raiders in 2016. If the Raiders don't tender him by March 9, he becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

However, the bottom of the group presents the most intrigue going forward.