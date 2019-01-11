2018 Position Review: Defensive Line

We talked about the offensive line for the Oakland Raiders yesterday, so it seems only fair that today we talk about their counterparts on the defensive side of the ball.

As was the case for the o-line, 2018 was also a season of growth for the Silver and Black's defensive line, particularly with a trio of rookies getting extensive time as the season wore on.

Time to look back at the play of the Silver and Black's defensive line, and also look ahead to what next season could have in store for Mike Trgovac's group.

Overview:

Stop me if this sounds familiar – the 2018 season was defined by the play of the rookies in this position group.

While the story of the Raiders offensive line last year began with Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker, the story of the defensive line began with a trio of first-year players as well, Maurice Hurst, Arden Key, and P.J. Hall.

Combined, the triumvirate appeared in 43 games as rookies – Key played in all 16 – and while they no doubt dealt with their fair share of rookie struggles last year, the benefit of seeing a ton of reps fresh out of the gate will hopefully manifest itself in 2019 and beyond.

While there was unquestionably a youth movement afoot along the line, veterans like Frostee Rucker, Jonathan Hankins, Clinton McDonald and Justin Ellis definitely provided a nice balance to the group as well.

Headed into 2019, the Raiders presumed starting edge rushers were Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, but after Mack was traded prior to Week 1, and Irvin was waived in early-November, the shape and feel of the Raiders defensive line was drastically different at the end of the season compared to when action got underway at training camp.

Personnel aside, when discussing the play of the d-line in 2018, the big thing that comes to mind is the challenge that taking down the quarterback presented.

In total, the Silver and Black ended 2018 with 13 sacks – the fewest in the league – a mark 17 behind the next closest team, in this case, the New York Giants.

And while total sacks numbers can be a little deceiving – let's remember that sacks don't necessarily equate to solid team defense – it does illustrate the point that for much of the year, the big fellas in the trenches had a hard time consistently applying pressure to the opposing quarterback.

Now, do I think that issue will likely be remedied by the time the Raiders kick off action in Week 1 of the 2019 regular season? I sure do, but the fact remains that this year, that area was one where the Raiders struggled.