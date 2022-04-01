2022 offseason program dates set for Raiders

As teams continue to build their rosters and ramp up for the new season, the 2022 offseason program dates have been officially confirmed by the league and the Silver and Black will soon be back at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Voluntary offseason workout programs, broken up into three phases, are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.

The Raiders' program kicks off April 11 with Phase One, which will only consist of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation for two weeks.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp that must be conducted before the draft. The Raiders' voluntary minicamp with run from April 25-27.

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) – which are also voluntary – follow minicamp and begin Phase Three, with the Raiders' sessions taking place on May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3 and June 13-14. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Finally, to wrap up the offseason programs, the Silver and Black will hold a mandatory minicamp from June 7-9.