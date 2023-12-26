2023 NFL playoff picture: Where the Raiders stand among the AFC heading into Week 17

Following two wild divisional wins, the Raiders sit at the 11th seed in the AFC with postseason hopes still alive after taking down the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, 20-14.

According to the New York Times' Upshot playoff simulator, the Raiders' playoff odds jumped from 1 percent last week to 14 percent after Monday's victory. A win over the Colts in Week 17 would boost that number to a 35 percent chance to make the playoffs. As it stands, the Raiders have a mathematical shot at getting the fourth, sixth or seventh seed.

Every game from here on out is pivotal for the Raiders. If they lose to either the Colts or Broncos, they're essentially done with any postseason hopes.

Believe it or not, there's even still a way for the Raiders to win the AFC West division title. If the Raiders win their last two games and the Chiefs lose their last two (vs. Bengals, at Chargers), the Silver and Black would be on top. That's a big if, but anything can happen in the NFL.

The more likely projected scenario is for the Raiders to vie for a wild-card spot. Even if they win out, there's a lot that comes into play as the Colts, Texans, Steelers, Bengals (all 8-7) and Broncos (7-8) are jostling for a spot in the playoffs as well. The Colts currently hold the final wild-card spot due to tiebreakers over the other 8-7 teams. A Raiders win over the Colts plus a Chiefs win over the Bengals and Jaguars win over the Panthers in Week 17 would boost the Raiders' wild-card odds to 38 percent.