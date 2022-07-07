'It's a dream come true to be a Raider' for Las Vegas native and team president Sandra Douglass Morgan

On Sandra Douglass Morgan's first day on the job as Raiders president, she let it be known there's another "president" she's really excited to meet.
"I'm looking forward to meeting the president of Raider Nation, Ice Cube, whenever he has time," Morgan told Raiders.com with a laugh.
The new team president, donning black to match her new team's iconic colors, walked into Allegiant Stadium next to Owner Mark Davis on Thursday afternoon for her introductory press conference. Morgan's husband, Don, and two sons sat front row at the event watching their wife and mother make NFL history.
Morgan, a Las Vegas native, comes to the Raiders after 20 years as a practicing attorney. She was formerly Nevada Gaming Control's board chairwoman and executive director – the first African American to serve as the board chair in Nevada history. She has also served as an Independent Director with Allegiant Airlines, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
"The Las Vegas connection was not a criteria, but it was something that was on the positive side of the ledger," Davis told the media. "Obviously, somebody that knows this community, knows the people in it I think is very important for us to continue to build our foundation in Las Vegas.
"We've been here really about four, four and a half years trying to build bridges within the community and everything else, and I think having Sandra here, who knows the community as well as she does, is going to be a very important part of helping that process," continued Davis.
In her new role, Morgan becomes the first African-American woman president for an NFL franchise.
"My qualifications speak for themselves, and I've led and managed teams through good times and difficult times," said Morgan. "If me being a Black woman brings an additional lens to my leadership – which I think it does – if it inspires others to help other girls and women know there's a different path forward, then I'm all for it."
The NFL is not strange territory for Morgan by any means. Her husband Don Morgan was an NFL defensive back for four seasons after playing for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Morgan and her family have embraced the Raiders since the team's arrival to Nevada.
"We are excited to be back to being a football family," she said. "Let me tell you, it is on every Sunday, every Thursday, every Monday – so to be able to support and lead this team and move it forward with the support of my family, it is so important to me. And knowing family is so important to Mark, it's going to be a great, great partnership."
The Eldorado High School, UNR and UNLV graduate has now reached an ultimate and historic high within the NFL. But it means so much more to her doing it in her hometown of Las Vegas.
"I was raised here, went to all Clark County schools, received my law degree here, so I have an invested interest in making sure that this partnership that the team has with the city is successful.
"It's a dream come true to be a Raider."
