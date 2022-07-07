'It's a dream come true to be a Raider' for Las Vegas native and team president Sandra Douglass Morgan

"The Las Vegas connection was not a criteria, but it was something that was on the positive side of the ledger," Davis told the media. "Obviously, somebody that knows this community, knows the people in it I think is very important for us to continue to build our foundation in Las Vegas.

"We've been here really about four, four and a half years trying to build bridges within the community and everything else, and I think having Sandra here, who knows the community as well as she does, is going to be a very important part of helping that process," continued Davis.

In her new role, Morgan becomes the first African-American woman president for an NFL franchise.

"My qualifications speak for themselves, and I've led and managed teams through good times and difficult times," said Morgan. "If me being a Black woman brings an additional lens to my leadership – which I think it does – if it inspires others to help other girls and women know there's a different path forward, then I'm all for it."