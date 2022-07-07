Las Vegas Raiders announce Sandra Douglass Morgan as new president

Jul 07, 2022 at 01:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
MDSandra_thumb_070722

LAS VEGAS, NV – Sandra Douglass Morgan was introduced Thursday as the Las Vegas Raiders' new team president.

"I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family," said Raiders Owner Mark Davis. "Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm."

A Las Vegas native, Morgan has long been a trailblazer and was the first person of color to serve as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and first African-American City Attorney in the State of Nevada. Morgan was most recently with the law firm Covington & Burling, LLP and previously served as the City Attorney for the City of North Las Vegas. Prior to that, she served as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history," said Morgan. "This team's arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team's integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization."

