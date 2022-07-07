Las Vegas Raiders announce Sandra Douglass Morgan as new president

LAS VEGAS, NV – Sandra Douglass Morgan was introduced Thursday as the Las Vegas Raiders' new team president.

"I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family," said Raiders Owner Mark Davis. "Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm."

A Las Vegas native, Morgan has long been a trailblazer and was the first person of color to serve as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and first African-American City Attorney in the State of Nevada. Morgan was most recently with the law firm Covington & Burling, LLP and previously served as the City Attorney for the City of North Las Vegas. Prior to that, she served as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.