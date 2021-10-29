A look around the AFC West, with the Raiders at the top of the mountain

The Chargers are the only team in the AFC West division to have defeated the Raiders this season. After going 7-9 last season, the Bolts looked fully charged this season with Brandon Staley as their new head coach. NFL 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert is continuing to show he is a rising superstar in this league – accumulating 1,771 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. In the Chargers' victory over the Raiders, he threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns. His main target this season has been Mike Williams, who has nearly 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns.