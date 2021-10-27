Raiders Roundtable: Breaking down surprises, questions and concerns at the bye week

What questions/concerns linger for the Raiders?

LE: Probably the Raiders' run defense. The defense has played much better than they have in years past, in part due to Gus Bradley's new scheme and free-agent additions to the defensive line. However, the D-line's biggest strengths are predicated more toward pass rushing than run stopping. There have been times where linebackers have missed gaps and have just been collectively been thrown off guard when teams run the ball. While the pass defense has been outstanding, their run defense has allowed a total 919 rushing yards through seven games – the fifth-most in the league. While players rest up and get healthier, they'll get back some pieces to potentially play a big factor in the run defense past the bye week.

EP: Don't get confused — life is good at 5-2 — but all the same, there are still questions surrounding this Raiders team, and for me, my biggest one surrounds the offensive line – mainly, can the group keep trending in the right direction over the next 10 ballgames? It's no secret it took the big fellas up front some time to really gel and play a quality brand of football, but if the past two weeks are any indication, they're a group headed into the right direction. Credit to Tom Cable for staying nimble and not being afraid to mix up his starting lineup; if Kolton Miller and the rest of the linemen keep stacking bricks and improving game after game, I really like the outlook for the rest of 2021 for the Raiders.