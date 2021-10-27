Yannick Ngakoue named Week 7 AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 27, 2021 at 05:30 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a standout game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Yannick Ngakoue has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Week 7's matchup.

The defensive end finished Sunday's contest with four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed on his way to registering his 12th career multi-sack game and second this season.

His two QB hits and two sacks contributed to the total of 10 hits and 4.0 sacks he has recorded so far on the season, second-most on the team behind the other half of the Raiders' power edge duo, Maxx Crosby.

Stat line:

Two sacks

His two sacks tied for second-most in the AFC and tied for third in the league in Week 7.

Two passes defensed

His two passes defensed were the most among defensive ends in Week 7 and marked a new single-game career high for the six-year vet. He was also the only player in the league with at least two sacks and two passes defensed for the week.

Two tackles for loss

He tied for first in the AFC and tied for second in the NFL among defensive ends in Week 7 with his two tackles for loss.

Four total tackles

His four total tackles tied for third-most among defensive ends in the AFC for the week.

Two QB hits

His two quarterback hits tied for second in the AFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in Week 7.

Silver and Black and White: Week 7 vs. Eagles

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: Raiders sit at No. 1 in AFC West, but where do the experts rank them in the league?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Eagles.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders have put up big stats this season heading into their bye week

A breakdown of some key numbers that have contributed to the Silver and Black's 5-2 start this season.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia sets the bye week tone for the Silver and Black

Here are the best soundbites from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's Monday media availability.
news

Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
