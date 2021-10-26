Power Rankings: Raiders sit at No. 1 in AFC West, but where do the experts rank them in the league?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Eagles.
Analysis: "Derek Carr was simply brilliant against the Eagles, completing 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback's dominance was even more impressive considering star tight end Darren Waller was scratched before the game with knee and ankle issues. The MVP field is lousy with superstars having career years, but Carr absolutely deserves to be in the conversation right now. He's been one of the best players in the league."
Analysis: "The last two games, though, Carr has been sublime, especially in completing 91.2% (31 of 34) of his passes against the Eagles, the second-best such mark with 30 attempts in NFL history. New playcaller Greg Olson is seemingly giving Carr more freedom to get in and out of plays at the line, and Carr is responding."
Analysis: "The Raiders rolled into Week 7's matchup with the Eagles short their top option in the passing game after tight end Darren Waller was a late scratch. It didn't matter. After its first possession ended in a red-zone interception, Las Vegas scored on five straight drives to earn an emphatic win and move to 5-2 on the season."
Analysis: "This group seems to have rallied ... Derek Carr is playing well."
Analysis: "At some point maybe we just have to acknowledge this is a good team, and maybe one that can win the AFC West. That's what the first seven games have indicated."
