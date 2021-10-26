Power Rankings: Raiders sit at No. 1 in AFC West, but where do the experts rank them in the league?

Oct 26, 2021 at 10:13 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Eagles.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 15

Analysis: "Derek Carr was simply brilliant against the Eagles, completing 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback's dominance was even more impressive considering star tight end Darren Waller was scratched before the game with knee and ankle issues. The MVP field is lousy with superstars having career years, but Carr absolutely deserves to be in the conversation right now. He's been one of the best players in the league."

ESPN.com

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 13

Analysis: "The last two games, though, Carr has been sublime, especially in completing 91.2% (31 of 34) of his passes against the Eagles, the second-best such mark with 30 attempts in NFL history. New playcaller Greg Olson is seemingly giving Carr more freedom to get in and out of plays at the line, and Carr is responding."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 15

Analysis: "The Raiders rolled into Week 7's matchup with the Eagles short their top option in the passing game after tight end Darren Waller was a late scratch. It didn't matter. After its first possession ended in a red-zone interception, Las Vegas scored on five straight drives to earn an emphatic win and move to 5-2 on the season."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 11

Analysis: "This group seems to have rallied ... Derek Carr is playing well."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 14

Analysis: "At some point maybe we just have to acknowledge this is a good team, and maybe one that can win the AFC West. That's what the first seven games have indicated."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Eagles - Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrive to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrive to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
18 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
22 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
26 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
30 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) swaps jerseys with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) swaps jerseys with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.
news

Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank at the end of 2019?

The Raiders finished 2019 with a record of 7-9 and have a lot of potential going forward; let's see where the analysts have them finishing in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep postseason hopes alive with division win

The Oakland Raiders controlled the game from start to finish against the Los Angeles Chargers, even without Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders' four-game losing streak continues

The Oakland Raiders have suffered four-consecutive losses with two coming at home, and it's caused them to slip even further in the power rankings.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders drop once again after three consecutive losses

The Oakland Raiders haven't won a game since Week 11 and their current three-game losing streak has forced them to slide even further in the Power Rankings.
Advertising