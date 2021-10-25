By the Numbers: Raiders have put up big stats this season heading into their bye week

Oct 25, 2021 at 04:26 PM

Levi Edwards



The Las Vegas Raiders should be holding their heads up high going into their bye week.

With Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Silver and Black are now 5-2 and their .714 win percentage is their highest they've had going into their bye week since 2016. The season so far has been defined by the success of quarterback Derek Carr﻿, the defense thriving in Gus Bradley's implemented system and lights out performances from AJ Cole and Daniel Carlson on special teams.

Here's a few numbers that tells the story of the Raiders' 2021 season to date.

﻿Derek Carr﻿

2,269

Derek Carr is second in the league in passing with 2,269 yards. This is the most yards Carr has had in the first seven games of the season in his career. He's ranked behind Tom Brady, who currently has a total of 2,275 yards.

91.2

In Sunday's game against the Eagles, Carr completed a career-high 91.2 percent of his passes – including a stretch of 16 straight completions during the game. This was the second time in his career he's completed 90 percent of his passes (minimum 30 pass attempts) in a game. It was also the second-highest completion percentage in a single game in league history.

8

So far this season, Carr has thrown a touchdown pass to eight different players. The list includes:

37

Carr also leads the league in completions over 20 yards this season, with 37 total.

27

According to Next Gen Stats, Carr's most improbable completion in his game against the Eagles was a 43-yard completion to Zay Jones on third-and-long in the first quarter. The completion probability was 27 percent and had an air distance of 52.8 yards.

Defense

19

Maxx Crosby has found a way to get after the quarterback pretty often this season. The edge rusher currently leads the NFL in quarterback hits with 19. He also leads the league in pressures (40).

20,000

Up to this point, Solomon Thomas is up to $20,000 he'll be donating to his Defensive Line Foundation.

No. 92 made a pledge last week that he would be donating $8,000 per sack he records this season to the foundation. The nonprofit organization's purpose is to help bring awareness to mental health and end the epidemic of youth suicide, in memory of his late sister Ella.

On the season, he has 2.5 sacks. Hopefully many more to come not only for the Raiders, but for the greater good of mental health.

258

﻿Casey Hayward Jr.﻿ has been lockdown in the Silver and Black, as he still has yet to surrender a touchdown in 258 coverage snaps through seven games. The second most coverage snaps without a touchdown allowed in the league is 246 – belonging to Raiders fifth-round pick ﻿Nate Hobbs﻿.

81

81 is already a special number to me – RIP Kobe – but it now has even more value thanks to how Denzel Perryman has been playing.

Perryman's 81 total tackles put him at the top of the NFL. He's also leading the league in solo tackles with 51.

Special Teams

88

Daniel Carlson has been enjoying another stellar year so far, knocking down 88.9 percent of his field goals this season. The fourteen points he put on the board Week 2 in the 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers won him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

52.6

AJ Cole has become one of the top punters in the league – averaging a league-high 52.6 yards per punt (minimum one punt per game). He's also third in the league in total punt yardage (1,524).

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Eagles - Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrive to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrive to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) swaps jerseys with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) swaps jerseys with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.

