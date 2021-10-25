By the Numbers: Raiders have put up big stats this season heading into their bye week

The Las Vegas Raiders should be holding their heads up high going into their bye week.
With Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Silver and Black are now 5-2 and their .714 win percentage is their highest they've had going into their bye week since 2016. The season so far has been defined by the success of quarterback Derek Carr, the defense thriving in Gus Bradley's implemented system and lights out performances from AJ Cole and Daniel Carlson on special teams.
Here's a few numbers that tells the story of the Raiders' 2021 season to date.
2,269
Derek Carr is second in the league in passing with 2,269 yards. This is the most yards Carr has had in the first seven games of the season in his career. He's ranked behind Tom Brady, who currently has a total of 2,275 yards.
91.2
In Sunday's game against the Eagles, Carr completed a career-high 91.2 percent of his passes – including a stretch of 16 straight completions during the game. This was the second time in his career he's completed 90 percent of his passes (minimum 30 pass attempts) in a game. It was also the second-highest completion percentage in a single game in league history.
8
So far this season, Carr has thrown a touchdown pass to eight different players. The list includes:
37
Carr also leads the league in completions over 20 yards this season, with 37 total.
27
According to Next Gen Stats, Carr's most improbable completion in his game against the Eagles was a 43-yard completion to Zay Jones on third-and-long in the first quarter. The completion probability was 27 percent and had an air distance of 52.8 yards.
Defense
19
Maxx Crosby has found a way to get after the quarterback pretty often this season. The edge rusher currently leads the NFL in quarterback hits with 19. He also leads the league in pressures (40).
20,000
Up to this point, Solomon Thomas is up to $20,000 he'll be donating to his Defensive Line Foundation.
No. 92 made a pledge last week that he would be donating $8,000 per sack he records this season to the foundation. The nonprofit organization's purpose is to help bring awareness to mental health and end the epidemic of youth suicide, in memory of his late sister Ella.
On the season, he has 2.5 sacks. Hopefully many more to come not only for the Raiders, but for the greater good of mental health.
258
Casey Hayward Jr. has been lockdown in the Silver and Black, as he still has yet to surrender a touchdown in 258 coverage snaps through seven games. The second most coverage snaps without a touchdown allowed in the league is 246 – belonging to Raiders fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs.
81
81 is already a special number to me – RIP Kobe – but it now has even more value thanks to how Denzel Perryman has been playing.
Perryman's 81 total tackles put him at the top of the NFL. He's also leading the league in solo tackles with 51.
Special Teams
88
Daniel Carlson has been enjoying another stellar year so far, knocking down 88.9 percent of his field goals this season. The fourteen points he put on the board Week 2 in the 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers won him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
52.6
AJ Cole has become one of the top punters in the league – averaging a league-high 52.6 yards per punt (minimum one punt per game). He's also third in the league in total punt yardage (1,524).
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.