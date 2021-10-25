Foster Moreau, Raiders offensive line give unsung performances in the face of adversity

Oct 24, 2021 at 06:19 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Less than two hours before kickoff, Darren Waller was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.

According to Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia, the injury was sustained late in Friday's practice, and while Waller did go through a few pregame drills and routes, it was decided that he wasn't at full strength and couldn't suit up.

But like the Raiders have been able to do much of this season – they turned a negative into a positive.

Behind the Silver and Black's target leader on the tight end depth chart is Foster Moreau﻿, the 2019 fourth-round pick who had eight career receiving touchdowns going into the game versus the Eagles. No eyes seemed to blink on the Raiders' sideline.

"When Darren is out, we believe Foster is a starting tight end. So when he gets to play, it's not like, 'Oh, Darren's out,' it's 'Foster gets to play,'" said Derek Carr. "Obviously [Waller] is one of the best players on our football team, but at the same time it's like, 'Oh, Foster gets to play!'"

Related Links

Good thing Moreau did get to play, as he was provided the opportunity to have a performance that was as good as you could get. The backup tight end led the Raiders in receiving yards (60) and scored a touchdown on a hell of catch over Eagles safety Marcus Epps' helmet. Unfortunately for Moreau, he didn't remember very much about the catch, claiming to have "kinda blacked out."

"I read pre-snap that it was going to be a two shell, and on the snap of the ball it had rolled, and I was in danger," Moreau said postgame on his recollection of his touchdown. "And I ran for five yards like I was the Tasmanian Devil and had no idea what I was doing. Thank God for Derek, just giving me a chance. ... Just happy to get in."

Alongside No. 87, the other stellar performance of the afternoon for the offense came collectively from the big boys up front. The offensive line completed its second straight game allowing no sacks and was responsible for keeping Carr's jersey clean in a career night for him. Carr completed over 91 percent of his passes with 327 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think the offensive line today set the tempo for what we were trying to do," said Coach Bisaccia. "Not only in the run game but pass protection. I think – what was Derek, 31-of-34 today? They kept him clean with no sacks.

"I think they're a young group that's on the come [up] and they've been practicing extremely, extremely hard, working on putting their hands inside, doing a lot of those things. They were exciting to watch today."

The offensive line's play not only propelled the passing attack, but the ground game as well. The Crimson Tide backfield of Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs combined for nearly 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Left tackle Kolton Miller – who has yet to allow a sack this season – praised the offensive line for the adjustments they've been able successfully make this season.

"Asking Alex Leatherwood to go from right tackle – he played left, then we made some adjustments to go to right guard, and Brandon Parker stepping up along with John Simpson, I believe we see a firmer pocket presence," said Miller. "We're just getting it rolling and I hope we can keep building off of this because we've made some huge strides, and I'm really proud of our guys."

"Foster had a hell of a game, too," Miller added. "Coming back, sifting and making big blocks."

The Raiders now go into their bye week at 5-2, their highest win percentage going into their bye since 2016. Awaiting them coming out is a road trip to the East Coast to play the 2-5 New York Giants.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Eagles

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
12 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Andre James (68) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Andre James (68) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
69 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Derek Carr continues to shine with another big performance

The Raiders quarterback made very few mistakes in the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Foster Moreau stepping up big on National TE Day

The tight end caught his second touchdown of the season, helping the Raiders lead the Eagles, 17-7, at the half.
news

What didn't the Raiders defense do in the Silver and Black's commanding win in Denver?

The Silver and Black's defense stacked four turnovers and five sacks in their 34-24 victory over the Broncos.
news

Henry Ruggs III after win over Denver: 'We know what we have to do, and we're going to accomplish it'

The story of the Raiders offense this season had been its slow starts, but they flipped the script Sunday against the Broncos.
news

Quick Snap: Drake and Josh have found a way

The Raiders took an early lead and didn't look back on their way to a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

The Raiders got the action going early Sunday and lead the Broncos, 17-7, at the half.
news

Even with efficient defense, Raiders can't overcome costly penalties

Yannick Ngakoue urges for no one to 'be discouraged at all' following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears.
news

Quick Snap: Yannick Ngakoue didn't make it easy for the rookie QB

The Raiders defense kept them in the game, but the Silver and Black ultimately fell to the Chicago Bears, 20-9.
news

Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders defense have their moments as team suffers loss in Los Angeles

Another slow start in the first half was the Raiders' downfall, losing 28-14 to AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Quick Snap: Darius Philon has career game in Raiders' first loss of season

The defensive tackle had a 2.0 sack game against his former team, as the Raiders fell to the Chargers, 28-14.
Advertising