Foster Moreau, Raiders offensive line give unsung performances in the face of adversity

Good thing Moreau did get to play, as he was provided the opportunity to have a performance that was as good as you could get. The backup tight end led the Raiders in receiving yards (60) and scored a touchdown on a hell of catch over Eagles safety Marcus Epps' helmet. Unfortunately for Moreau, he didn't remember very much about the catch, claiming to have "kinda blacked out."

"I read pre-snap that it was going to be a two shell, and on the snap of the ball it had rolled, and I was in danger," Moreau said postgame on his recollection of his touchdown. "And I ran for five yards like I was the Tasmanian Devil and had no idea what I was doing. Thank God for Derek, just giving me a chance. ... Just happy to get in."

Alongside No. 87, the other stellar performance of the afternoon for the offense came collectively from the big boys up front. The offensive line completed its second straight game allowing no sacks and was responsible for keeping Carr's jersey clean in a career night for him. Carr completed over 91 percent of his passes with 327 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think the offensive line today set the tempo for what we were trying to do," said Coach Bisaccia. "Not only in the run game but pass protection. I think – what was Derek, 31-of-34 today? They kept him clean with no sacks.