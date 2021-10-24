Quick Snap: Derek Carr continues to shine with another big performance

Oct 24, 2021 at 04:08 PM
Levi Edwards

Cool Calm Carr

Derek Carr honestly was unreal Sunday.

For the second straight week, Carr strung together a masterful performance to pick up a 33-22 victory over the Eagles. The quarterback looked poised and in control throughout a large majority of the game – thanks to an offensive line that protected him very well. No. 4's day consisted of him throwing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 91.1 percent completion rate — a new career high.

B.E scores a TD

Bryan Edwards found paydirt for this first time this season.

The second-year receiver made a great catch on a fourth-and-goal to put the Raiders up 30-7 in the third quarter. With Edwards' touchdown grab, Carr has now thrown a touchdown to eight different players this season.

Edwards finished the game with three receptions for 43 yards and the TD.

Mad Maxx with mad hops

The most underrated, yet epic highlight play came from none other than Maxx Crosby﻿.

Many players and coaches constantly say that Crosby leads the team in effort – and it showed with the defense having their back against the wall. On a third-and-one backed up on the end zone, Crosby jumped over the offensive line to get a tackle on Hurts. On the next play, Hurts mishandled a snap, resulting in a fumble recovered by Cory Littleton.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Eagles

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Andre James (68) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Andre James (68) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
69 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the regular season
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising