Quick Snap: Derek Carr continues to shine with another big performance

Cool Calm Carr
Derek Carr honestly was unreal Sunday.
For the second straight week, Carr strung together a masterful performance to pick up a 33-22 victory over the Eagles. The quarterback looked poised and in control throughout a large majority of the game – thanks to an offensive line that protected him very well. No. 4's day consisted of him throwing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 91.1 percent completion rate — a new career high.
B.E scores a TD
Bryan Edwards found paydirt for this first time this season.
The second-year receiver made a great catch on a fourth-and-goal to put the Raiders up 30-7 in the third quarter. With Edwards' touchdown grab, Carr has now thrown a touchdown to eight different players this season.
Edwards finished the game with three receptions for 43 yards and the TD.
Mad Maxx with mad hops
The most underrated, yet epic highlight play came from none other than Maxx Crosby.
Many players and coaches constantly say that Crosby leads the team in effort – and it showed with the defense having their back against the wall. On a third-and-one backed up on the end zone, Crosby jumped over the offensive line to get a tackle on Hurts. On the next play, Hurts mishandled a snap, resulting in a fumble recovered by Cory Littleton.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.