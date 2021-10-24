Quick Snap: Derek Carr continues to shine with another big performance

Cool Calm Carr

For the second straight week, Carr strung together a masterful performance to pick up a 33-22 victory over the Eagles. The quarterback looked poised and in control throughout a large majority of the game – thanks to an offensive line that protected him very well. No. 4's day consisted of him throwing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 91.1 percent completion rate — a new career high.