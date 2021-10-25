Raiders head into bye week smiling atop the AFC West

"On the field, he's a tremendous leader. He has an incredible understanding of what we're trying to do on offense," Bisaccia said. "We can all see the relationship that him and Greg Olson have running this offense, it's really coming to fruition. … Off the field, Derek is the voice of the Raiders right now. Players always want to listen to him, they always go to him, they ask him all kinds of things."

That leadership to push his teammates to be at their best aligns with what Bisaccia preaches to the team: never-ending improvement.

While some may think that the Raiders could lose energy by having a bye after two dominating wins, running back Kenyan Drake disagrees. Mostly because, to him and his teammates, this squad and their brotherhood feels different.

"I love going to work every day. I love seeing the [people] that [are] there, not saying that that wasn't the case before when I was on any other team, but this team is something special and I feel like a lot of people around this league feel the same way," Drake said.