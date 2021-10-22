Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith's friendship is the true definition of 'Brotherly Love'

"I was the person that he came and talked to, and he's the person I came and talked to," said Smith. "Us just knowing each other's backgrounds, knowing each other's stories, just always being there for each other.

"Any time I was down about something, he was always there. Any time he was down, I was there for him."

The two receivers consider themselves best friends, dating back to being roommates together in their time at Alabama. Earlier this offseason, Ruggs said that he and Smith still have constant communication with each other and text every other day about their lives, adjusting to the NFL and game planning. They also credit each other for bringing the best out of each of them on and off the field. They've envisioned this moment of playing in the NFL together since they arrived to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2017.

"That's my brother from another mother," Smith told the media Thursday morning. "Working at Alabama, this is the stuff we dreamed of, being able to play against each other in the NFL. Now we're here."

What makes this game so special for both players is the impact they've been able to make for their respective teams. Both Ruggs and Smith are leading their team in receiving yards and several other receiving categories.