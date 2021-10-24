Two-Minute Drill: Foster Moreau stepping up big on National TE Day

Happy National Tight Ends Day
With Darren Waller out against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, Foster Moreau has picked up the load in a big way.
Moreau and his quarterback have found an early rapport in Allegiant Stadium, connecting on a few big catches. His biggest catch of the afternoon came in highlight fashion with an acrobatic catch on Eagles safety Marcus Epps for a 18-yard touchdown. No. 87 has four catches for 29 yards and the TD at the half.
Leave it to Moreau to go crazy on National Tight Ends Day.
No letting up for Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue has feasted against the Eagles offensive line so far.
He's been getting constant pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and has been the standout player of the Raiders defense. In the first half, he notched two pass deflections and a sack. If Ngakoue and the defensive line can continue to bring the energy, they should be on the path toward their fifth win of the season.
DC4 is dealing
Asides from one errant pass that was intercepted, Derek Carr has been close to flawless.
The eight-year veteran quarterback has looked laser sharp and focused throughout the first half – and making great reads down the field. Even with his main target Darren Waller out, he's completed throws to eight different receivers in the first half and thrown for 215 yards. He also has completed 21 of 23 passes, including 16 straight completions.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.