Quick Hits: Bisaccia sets the bye week tone for the Silver and Black

"They are the crowned group leaders on defense. It's a constant competition as to who gets there first to practice, who's first in line, what does their individual drill look like, what does their bag drill look like. It's non-stop from those two and they are certainly the power of example of what it's supposed to look like. They are defensive leaders for us, not only by the things that they say and the conversations they have with the other men on defense, but the way in which they carry themselves throughout the building, the time they come in, the time they spend, the time they leave and the way in which they attack practice."