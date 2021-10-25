Quick Hits: Bisaccia sets the bye week tone for the Silver and Black

Oct 25, 2021 at 03:50 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting some much needed rest after going 5-2 to start the season. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia spoke to the media Monday on what he expects from players during the bye week, as well as the successful production on the field.

Here are the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Monday media availability.

On the tone the Raiders set for bye week:

"I think this team and coaching staff has been really grinding for a while. We had a big stretch before the opening game and we kind of all worked through it, the players worked through it, and then we had the multiple Monday night games and we had short weeks there. So, I think the message for the bye week for the players is to get rest, be really smart and run. I think what they do when they are alone is really going to show up the most when we come back together."

On the Raiders' pass catchers:

"Well, it's certainly a talented group, everyone from the receivers to the tight ends and then obviously you know what we've done with the running backs. ... I think they all understand that Derek [Carr] is going to share the ball around according to what he sees from the defense, and it is a talented group and hopefully we can just keep improving."

Related Links

On defensive backs coach Ron Milus:

"He's been through a lot of big games. He's been through a lot of difficult situations. I think the man that Ron Milus is, is what's really coming across to the players in his room. He has a tremendous care for players. He has a tremendous care for the game of football and how it all fits."

On the duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue:

"They are the crowned group leaders on defense. It's a constant competition as to who gets there first to practice, who's first in line, what does their individual drill look like, what does their bag drill look like. It's non-stop from those two and they are certainly the power of example of what it's supposed to look like. They are defensive leaders for us, not only by the things that they say and the conversations they have with the other men on defense, but the way in which they carry themselves throughout the building, the time they come in, the time they spend, the time they leave and the way in which they attack practice."

On preparing to face the Giants after bye week:

"We are going to talk about their ability to keep getting themselves in supreme physical condition and then we come back we will be preparing all we can possibly for the New York Giants and that's just really the lane we are going to stay in."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Eagles - Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrive to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrive to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
18 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
22 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
26 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
30 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) swaps jerseys with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) swaps jerseys with college roommate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after the regular season home game.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia getting prepared for his first game as Raiders interim head coach

Here are the best soundbites from Bisaccia's media availability Friday.
news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden is moving past 'a strange night' in Los Angeles to face the Chicago Bears at home

The head coach and the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders must now prepare for Chicago on a short week.
news

Quick Hits: Gruden staying 'realistic' as undefeated Raiders eye difficult schedule ahead

The best soundbites from Head Coach Jon Gruden's Monday media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden believes his team is capable of doing more with the Miami Dolphins on the horizon

Here are the best soundbites from Head Coach Jon Gruden's media availability on Monday.
news

Quick Hits: Coach Gruden and Denzel Perryman touch on current status of the defense

Head Coach Jon Gruden and newly signed linebacker Denzel Perryman spoke to the media regarding the linebackers room and the overall defense.
news

Quick Hits: Greg Olson, Gus Bradley focused on evaluating young talent in preseason finale

The two coordinators will use the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers to make some vital roster decisions.
news

Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
news

Quick Hits: Derek Carr, the Raiders brought 'a gameday mentality' into joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Derek Carr is enjoying the chance to compete at a high level against the Rams.
news

Quick Hits: Gruden, Peterman discuss offensive success in win against Seahawks

Here are some of the best soundbites from Saturday's media availability following the Raiders' 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden getting ready for first preseason game against the Seahawks

Coach Gruden addressed the media Thursday regarding Saturday's preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Quick Hits: Carl Nassib addresses media for the first time since coming out as gay

The defensive end took some time Friday to talk about his coming out process, the Raiders' 2021 defensive line and Gerald McCoy.
Advertising