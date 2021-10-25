Quick Hits: Bisaccia sets the bye week tone for the Silver and Black

After a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting some much needed rest after going 5-2 to start the season. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia spoke to the media Monday on what he expects from players during the bye week, as well as the successful production on the field.
Here are the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Monday media availability.
On the tone the Raiders set for bye week:
"I think this team and coaching staff has been really grinding for a while. We had a big stretch before the opening game and we kind of all worked through it, the players worked through it, and then we had the multiple Monday night games and we had short weeks there. So, I think the message for the bye week for the players is to get rest, be really smart and run. I think what they do when they are alone is really going to show up the most when we come back together."
On the Raiders' pass catchers:
"Well, it's certainly a talented group, everyone from the receivers to the tight ends and then obviously you know what we've done with the running backs. ... I think they all understand that Derek [Carr] is going to share the ball around according to what he sees from the defense, and it is a talented group and hopefully we can just keep improving."
On defensive backs coach Ron Milus:
"He's been through a lot of big games. He's been through a lot of difficult situations. I think the man that Ron Milus is, is what's really coming across to the players in his room. He has a tremendous care for players. He has a tremendous care for the game of football and how it all fits."
On the duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue:
"They are the crowned group leaders on defense. It's a constant competition as to who gets there first to practice, who's first in line, what does their individual drill look like, what does their bag drill look like. It's non-stop from those two and they are certainly the power of example of what it's supposed to look like. They are defensive leaders for us, not only by the things that they say and the conversations they have with the other men on defense, but the way in which they carry themselves throughout the building, the time they come in, the time they spend, the time they leave and the way in which they attack practice."
On preparing to face the Giants after bye week:
"We are going to talk about their ability to keep getting themselves in supreme physical condition and then we come back we will be preparing all we can possibly for the New York Giants and that's just really the lane we are going to stay in."
