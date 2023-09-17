'A lot of lessons to learn' for Raiders following rough day in Buffalo

Following the Raiders' 38-10 loss to the Bills, the team as a whole seems anxious to watch the film, see where things went wrong and get to work on improving.
Buffalo didn't do anything out of the ordinary from what Josh McDaniels and his players expected. They knew it was going to be a tough fight against an opponent that went 13-3 last season.
As the Raiders look to turn the page on the loss, the main emphasis in the Raiders' locker room is consistency and how to maintain it in all three phases.
"I thought we created some momentum at the beginning of the game, but momentum is just a word," McDaniels said following the loss. "You need to play well and coach well for 60 minutes. You can't just live off the momentum of a drive. We had five decent plays and then didn't play very well the rest of the game."
For a second straight week, the ground game was uncharacteristically quiet. Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing in 2022, was limited to negative yardage on nine carries. While the Raiders didn't allow a sack to the Bills' stout defense, it seemed their opponent had the upper hand in the trenches for the majority of the contest.
"Once you lose control of the line of scrimmage, it's difficult to have control of the game," McDaniels said. "Not a good way to play on the road."
"I think execution-wise, we could've done better. I just feel like we need to be better up top," added Kolton Miller, as the left tackle pointed to his head. "It's not like we stopped fighting, we just need to perform better."
Jimmy Garoppolo was on the same page as Miller, pointing out mental mistakes as a factor behind the loss. The quarterback completed nearly 67 percent of his throws for 185 yards and a touchdown. However, two interceptions led to points for the Bills offense.
"I thought we got off to a good start like we wanted to. We talked about it all week, doing that, but we just didn't sustain it," Garoppolo said. "It starts with myself. I made way too many mistakes – physical, mental, all of it. We couldn't get into a rhythm. To beat a good team like that at their place, you've got to play a lot better than that.
"There's little things we've got to do," he continued. "We'll go watch the film, but little things. [Bills] played a great game, don't get me wrong, but we just made too many self-inflicted errors."
The Raiders head back to Las Vegas with a 1-1 record after two tough road matchups to start the season. While the 28-point defeat is less than ideal, it's better to deal with the growing pains early in order to regroup and improve moving forward.
"I've got to do a better job and get our football team to do more things right if we're going to compete against teams like this in this type of an environment," McDaniels said. "A lot of work to do and a lot of lessons to learn."
