'A lot of lessons to learn' for Raiders following rough day in Buffalo

Jimmy Garoppolo was on the same page as Miller, pointing out mental mistakes as a factor behind the loss. The quarterback completed nearly 67 percent of his throws for 185 yards and a touchdown. However, two interceptions led to points for the Bills offense.

"I thought we got off to a good start like we wanted to. We talked about it all week, doing that, but we just didn't sustain it," Garoppolo said. "It starts with myself. I made way too many mistakes – physical, mental, all of it. We couldn't get into a rhythm. To beat a good team like that at their place, you've got to play a lot better than that.

"There's little things we've got to do," he continued. "We'll go watch the film, but little things. [Bills] played a great game, don't get me wrong, but we just made too many self-inflicted errors."

The Raiders head back to Las Vegas with a 1-1 record after two tough road matchups to start the season. While the 28-point defeat is less than ideal, it's better to deal with the growing pains early in order to regroup and improve moving forward.