'A lot of lessons to learn' for Raiders following rough day in Buffalo

Sep 17, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Following the Raiders' 38-10 loss to the Bills, the team as a whole seems anxious to watch the film, see where things went wrong and get to work on improving.

Buffalo didn't do anything out of the ordinary from what Josh McDaniels and his players expected. They knew it was going to be a tough fight against an opponent that went 13-3 last season.

As the Raiders look to turn the page on the loss, the main emphasis in the Raiders' locker room is consistency and how to maintain it in all three phases.

"I thought we created some momentum at the beginning of the game, but momentum is just a word," McDaniels said following the loss. "You need to play well and coach well for 60 minutes. You can't just live off the momentum of a drive. We had five decent plays and then didn't play very well the rest of the game."

For a second straight week, the ground game was uncharacteristically quiet. Josh Jacobs﻿, who led the league in rushing in 2022, was limited to negative yardage on nine carries. While the Raiders didn't allow a sack to the Bills' stout defense, it seemed their opponent had the upper hand in the trenches for the majority of the contest.

"Once you lose control of the line of scrimmage, it's difficult to have control of the game," McDaniels said. "Not a good way to play on the road."

"I think execution-wise, we could've done better. I just feel like we need to be better up top," added Kolton Miller, as the left tackle pointed to his head. "It's not like we stopped fighting, we just need to perform better."

Jimmy Garoppolo was on the same page as Miller, pointing out mental mistakes as a factor behind the loss. The quarterback completed nearly 67 percent of his throws for 185 yards and a touchdown. However, two interceptions led to points for the Bills offense.

"I thought we got off to a good start like we wanted to. We talked about it all week, doing that, but we just didn't sustain it," Garoppolo said. "It starts with myself. I made way too many mistakes – physical, mental, all of it. We couldn't get into a rhythm. To beat a good team like that at their place, you've got to play a lot better than that.

"There's little things we've got to do," he continued. "We'll go watch the film, but little things. [Bills] played a great game, don't get me wrong, but we just made too many self-inflicted errors."

The Raiders head back to Las Vegas with a 1-1 record after two tough road matchups to start the season. While the 28-point defeat is less than ideal, it's better to deal with the growing pains early in order to regroup and improve moving forward.

"I've got to do a better job and get our football team to do more things right if we're going to compete against teams like this in this type of an environment," McDaniels said. "A lot of work to do and a lot of lessons to learn."

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Bills

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

news

Las Vegas sufre en Buffalo su primera derrota del 2023

Los Raiders no logran descifrar a los Bills y volverán a casa con marca de .500 tras sus primeros dos juegos de la temporada regular.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

The Silver and Black are 1-1 after falling to the Buffalo Bills on the road.
news

Halftime Report: Competitive spirts are high between Raiders, Bills

The Raiders trail the Buffalo Bills, 21-10, heading into halftime.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. Buffalo Bills

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.

video

Raiders couldn't control the line of scrimmage as they fall to the Bills in Week 2

Sep 17, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Bills

Sep 17, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

'A lot of lessons to learn' for Raiders following rough day in Buffalo

Sep 17, 2023

The Raiders will take time to regroup and reshape as they travel back to Las Vegas.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Bills - Week 2

Sep 17, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo's Postgame Pressers | Week 2 | RPP

Sep 17, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media following the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 9.17.23 | Week 2 vs. Bills

Sep 17, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'We couldn't get into a rhythm'

Sep 17, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
video

Josh Jacobs: 'You see flashes of how good we could really be'

Sep 17, 2023

Running back Josh Jacobs recaps the Week 2 loss to the Bills and discusses his mindset going forward.
news

Las Vegas sufre en Buffalo su primera derrota del 2023

Sep 17, 2023

Los Raiders no logran descifrar a los Bills y volverán a casa con marca de .500 tras sus primeros dos juegos de la temporada regular.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

Sep 17, 2023

The Silver and Black are 1-1 after falling to the Buffalo Bills on the road.
news

Halftime Report: Competitive spirts are high between Raiders, Bills

Sep 17, 2023

The Raiders trail the Buffalo Bills, 21-10, heading into halftime.
video

Raiders defense denies the Bills on fourth-and-goal

Sep 17, 2023

On fourth-and-goal in the second quarter, the Raiders defense holds to force the turnover on downs.
