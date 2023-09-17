Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

Sep 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM
Levi Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a promising start in Buffalo, but ultimately fell, 38-10, to the Bills.

The Silver and Black's offense came out firing on the first drive, as Jimmy Garoppolo connected with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to go up 7-0. The defense matched their energy with a three and out to get the Bills off the field, with a Robert Spillane sack on third down.

After the first two offensive drives by each team, things became disheveled for the Silver and Black. A tipped pass turned interception led to a touchdown run by Bills running back Latavius Murray. A touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox followed shortly after in the second quarter.

The Raiders added three points with a 47-yarder from kicker Daniel Carlson﻿. The 2022 First-Team All-Pro became the fourth kicker in NFL history to make 145 field goals in his first 80 career games.

The Bills proceeded to score 17 unanswered points, with Allen steering the ship. In the quarterback battle between Allen and Garoppolo, the Bills QB went 31-of-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Garoppolo finished 16-of-24 for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

While the Raiders defense finished the day with two sacks from linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo﻿, the Bills' blocking scheme was clearly centered around limiting Maxx Crosby﻿. The Pro Bowler, who had a sack last Sunday in Denver, had seven total tackles in Buffalo.

After going 1-1 on the road to open the season, the Raiders will look to turn things around in their primetime home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Bills

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs (8) after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs (8) after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Marcus Epps (1), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Marcus Epps (1), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott after the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott after the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

