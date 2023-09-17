Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a promising start in Buffalo, but ultimately fell, 38-10, to the Bills.
The Silver and Black's offense came out firing on the first drive, as Jimmy Garoppolo connected with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to go up 7-0. The defense matched their energy with a three and out to get the Bills off the field, with a Robert Spillane sack on third down.
After the first two offensive drives by each team, things became disheveled for the Silver and Black. A tipped pass turned interception led to a touchdown run by Bills running back Latavius Murray. A touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox followed shortly after in the second quarter.
The Raiders added three points with a 47-yarder from kicker Daniel Carlson. The 2022 First-Team All-Pro became the fourth kicker in NFL history to make 145 field goals in his first 80 career games.
The Bills proceeded to score 17 unanswered points, with Allen steering the ship. In the quarterback battle between Allen and Garoppolo, the Bills QB went 31-of-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Garoppolo finished 16-of-24 for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
While the Raiders defense finished the day with two sacks from linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, the Bills' blocking scheme was clearly centered around limiting Maxx Crosby. The Pro Bowler, who had a sack last Sunday in Denver, had seven total tackles in Buffalo.
After going 1-1 on the road to open the season, the Raiders will look to turn things around in their primetime home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
