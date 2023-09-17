Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a promising start in Buffalo, but ultimately fell, 38-10, to the Bills.

The Silver and Black's offense came out firing on the first drive, as Jimmy Garoppolo connected with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to go up 7-0. The defense matched their energy with a three and out to get the Bills off the field, with a Robert Spillane sack on third down.

After the first two offensive drives by each team, things became disheveled for the Silver and Black. A tipped pass turned interception led to a touchdown run by Bills running back Latavius Murray. A touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox followed shortly after in the second quarter.