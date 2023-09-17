Halftime Report: Competitive spirts are high between Raiders, Bills

Raiders score out the gate
It took less than three minutes for the Raiders to take the lead in Buffalo.
The Silver and Black went 75 yards up the field in five plays on their opening drive, resulting in a 16-yard touchdown grab by Davante Adams. The receiver caught two passes for 33 yards on the possession, and with the TD, surpassed Larry Fitzgerald for fifth-most touchdown receptions (88) in a player's first 10 NFL seasons.
Carlson added a field goal in the second quarter and the Raiders trail the Bills 21-10 at the half.
Aerial attack compensating for ground game
The Raiders run game has been ineffective against a stout Bills front, with the Silver and Black totaling 29 rushing yards in the first half.
However, Josh Jacobs has still found ways to make plays for his offense. He's improved his catching and route running each year's he's been in the league – and seems to continue that trend in Buffalo with 34 receiving yards on three receptions.
Things could look up for the Raiders if the run blocking improves, with the pass blocking already in sync. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't sacked in the first half, going 9-of-15 with 118 yards and a touchdown.
Long day against Allen
The Silver and Black defense hasn't had an answer for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Following a four turnover game from Allen in Week 1, the QB has turned things around at home. He completed his first 13 pass attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown, with his first incompletion coming on a crucial goal-line stand for the Raiders defense.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.